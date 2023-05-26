Entertainment
Gary Kent, legendary B-movie stuntman, actor and director, dies at 89
Gary Kent, the iconic B-movie stuntman, actor and director who worked with Peter Bogdanovitch, Richard Rush And Mount Hellman and inspired the character of Brad Pitts in Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in Hollywood, is dead. He was 89 years old.
Kent died Thursday night at an assisted care facility in Austin, his son Chris Kent said. The Hollywood Reporter.
Kent suffered two of his most painful injuries as a stuntman in the Rush films. He slit his arm on shattered glass during a barfight smash at Hells Angels on wheels (1967) and was hit by an out of control motorcycle in The Seven Savages (1968), where he shared scenes with Penny Marshall.
His half-century career as a stuntman ended on the set of Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) when he tumbled down a hill and injured his leg, but he continued as a stunt coordinator, working as recently as 2019 on Sex Terrorists on Wheels.
The amiable Kent played a gas tank worker (and did special effects) for Bogdanovich’s career launch Targets (1968) and was a rogue (and did fire stunts) in Rushs Psych Out (1968), a hitman in Bloody devils of the underworld (1970), motorcyclist at The incredible 2-headed transplant (1971) and a rapist in wild women angels (1971).
Tarantino interviewed Kent as he prepared his script for Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019), according to Joe OConnell, who directed god of dangera nifty documentary about Kent released in 2018.
In the Tarantinos film, Pitt portrayed the charismatic Cliff Booth, a stunt double for waning Leonardo DiCaprios actor Rick Dalton in an Oscar-winning turn.
Gary Warner Kent was born June 7, 1933, on a ranch in Walla Walla, Washington, and grew up about four hours north in Renton, Washington. He attended Renton High School and the University of Washington, where he studied journalism and was a backup quarterback and pole vaulter for the Huskies.
Kent left college to join the US Naval Air Force and was posted to Corpus Christi, Texas. There he did publicity for the famed Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and performed on local stages. He then moved to Houston and wrote, directed, and performed at the Alley and Playhouse theaters.
Kent came by bus to Los Angeles in 1958 and worked in film production offices while landing roles in films including Legion of the Condemned (1958), King of the Wild Stallions (1959), battle flame (1959), Thrill Killers (1964) as Psychopath and Ted V. Mikels The Black Klan (1966).
His career took off when he convinced Jack Nicholson to hire him for two Hellman-directed westerns shot back-to-back in 1966 in Kanab, Utah. Roll in the whirlwind And Shooting.
He doubled for Nicholson in those films, impressing the actor with his willingness to fall off a horse without using landing platforms.
In the 1969 films, Kent wielded an ax in One million AC/DC and punched his friend and fellow stuntman John Bud Cardos In sadistic satans.
While shooting low-budget movies at Spahn Ranch in the San Fernando Valley, he met Charles Manson and his family members, which he made sure to tell Tarantino about.
Behind the camera, Kent served as assistant director on Al Adamsons Dracula versus Frankenstein (1971) and served as unit production manager on ghost of paradise (1974), directed by Brian De Palma.
After being sent to Dallas to direct a film that failed to get financing, he stayed to write and direct the new age drama The pyramid (1976). The film was included in the recent book TCM Underground: 50 must-see films from the world of cult classics and late-night cinema.
Kent also wrote and directed Rainy Day Friends (1985), which featured another great stunt friend of his, chuck bail he played the stunt coordinator in acclaimed Rushs The stuntman and Esai Morales as cancer patients.
Kent continued acting well into his 80s in independent films. On a poster for god of dangerhe wears a T-shirt that says, stuntmen are not afraid of death, they defy it!
his memoirs, Shadows & Light: Journeys with Outlaws in Revolutionary Hollywoodwas released in 2009.
Kent has been married four times. Survivors include her children, Chris, Greg, Colleen, Andrew, Alex and Michael, and her grandchildren, Ethan, Nicolette, Timothy and Hannah.
In a 2018 interview with The Austin ChronicleKent said he was fortunate to have worked in the heyday of stunt work.
CGI really changed things, he said. I just did a movie as a stunt coordinator, and they didn’t have the money to hire stunt people. They had fights in the script, so I asked the actors if any of them had ever done stunts. They all raised their hands, but none of them had really done stunts before. Maybe they threw a glass of water or something, but a stunt is about rolling cars or doing high falls. It’s difficult. Nowadays, every actor thinks he’s a stuntman.
