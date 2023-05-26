Entertainment
Farewell to Succession, the defining show of the Trump era | Succession
A a fact that I often think about when watching Succession, perhaps the defining fact of the HBO series is that its first full table reading was on November 8, 2016, AKA Election Day. The rehearsal ended with a party at executive producer Adam McKay’s house that was supposed to celebrate Hillary Clinton’s victory. It didn’t work that way. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, the psychically battered, acid-tongued daughter of media titan Logan Roy, later reminded that McKay said: Well, let’s do the good show. Series creator Jesse Armstrong reminded the election call for Trump as such a shock and then five, 10 minutes later everyone is living in a new reality.
Over six years and four seasons, Succession has been, for me and for many viewers, the right show of the moment, a way of dealing with and living in this new reality. No other show, I would say no other cultural product, was better suited to reflect, thread, riff and even sometimes anticipate the toxic cartoon roller coaster of the Trump presidency than a series about a fragile media conglomerate family with more than a few similarities to the Murdochs. In the same way that Hamilton immediately evokes the the sunny seriousness of the Obama yearsor arrested development usurped the stupid incompetence of the Bush presidency, or Bo Burnhams Inside will be the only thing I’ve ever watched to remember the pandemic, Succession is not only inextricable from its national context but emblematic of its vibe. When the show ends this Sunday, it’s the end of an era of Prestige TV. And it’s also farewell to our most incisive, eviscerating, brilliantly distorted mirror of the Trump years. (Of course, you could argue that Trump’s era never quite ended; he’s the current Republican frontrunner for 2024.)
For much of its run, Succession didn’t directly address politics or real-world events (the pandemic changed the production schedule, but not the world on the show, thank goodness). There was no mention of Trump; Roys TV network ATN replaced Fox News, race-baiting chyrons and all, but there was no prosthetic-laden Roger Ailes to chase accuracy. But he had the feel crushing zeitgeist: chaotic, barbed, highly ironic, a destabilizing combo of smart and consistent yet stupid. Characters with an absolute allergy to sincerity. There were greedy corporations, a bunch of overcompensating idiots jostling for the wheel, a competitive carousel of bullshit (as Kendall said in season one, words are just complicated airflow). An ever more decadent but sterile and cowardly wealth: No real person involved.
Brian Cox, who once played Logan referred at shows ludicrosity isn’t a real word, but a good enough descriptor for the two successions of lyrically profane, painfully funny dialogue and for the hamster wheel of greed, shamelessness and sheer stupidity emanating from within and around the White House after 2016. I tend to view the Trump presidency as tantamount to an endless reality show: a campaign conducted on fallacious jokes turned into an attention-grabbing circus where the stakes never felt quite real (unless, of course, they were) with twists and turns you couldn’t quite believe (unless, of course, you could). In a time of cultural fragmentation, it was the show most Americans watched, willingly or not.
I started watching Succession shortly after it premiered in the summer of 2018, while working as a journalist in a politically turbulent state, and was immediately hooked by its two-degree tilt to our reality. It was America, but not exactly. It was the easily recognizable politics and profit-blindness of the ultra-rich, those who were just doing my work for unseen horrible purposes, without the black hole of a name. Viewers could easily fill in the blanks on ATN, the Roys, the unnamed unstable president on the other end of Logan’s private line.
There were many, many aesthetic and craft reasons to watch Succession (the writing! the performances!) but fundamentally, it was an outlet for an inescapable, information-rich backlog of sadness. And perhaps also an illusion of expertise and control. Here were the meetings, back rooms and lavish suites where deals were struck and power wielded. The people in them were terrible, but they were also human. And the fallibility of other humans hurt pride, broken moral compasses, the lifelong quest to be loved is much easier to understand than boardroom negotiations or the details of a corporate takeover, and also more important.
As the writers land on the Succession plane, the series has moved closer to our timeline. Like many, I struggled through the penultimate episode, America Decides, in which a sinister, fascist-leaning Republican named Jeryd Mencken spoils Democrat Daniel Jimnez’s expected victory, with the help of a dubiously appealing early ATN. The episode offers many portals to the vertigo of November 8, 2016: news anchors talking about exit polls and projections and Arizona’s consecutive electoral votes, the Romans’ heinous use of the false flag as argument, Shiv’s exasperation as she realizes how bad this could get. . It’s entertaining and viscerally upsetting, too close to the bone.
Ultimately, ATN provides the crucial call for an authoritarian president because one brother wants his team to win and the other is steaming a betrayal. And that’s all. We just had a good TV night. That’s what we did. Nothing is happening, Roman shrugs as Mencken’s plea rings out, sounding a lot like the nihilistic and dissociative tendency in recent years to view unprocessable events as plot twists or episodes, a contrivance to comment on. and react. Roman may insist that it’s all business, but Roy’s pettiness will have vast consequences that aren’t hard to imagine. That Succession allows us to do this, after years of just far enough to reflect the ethos of an era, is as fitting a conclusion as I could hope for.
