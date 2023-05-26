Bombyx stops a questionable act

Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity is not the name of a nightclub. A disco is also not the same as a concert hall that doesn’t even sell water or has no space to dance (among the pews?). It also does not conform to Merriam-Webster’s definition of this misused term. Rather, the broadly inclusive nature of Bombyx’s performance menu is more aligned with the values ​​of the two faith groups that use the same church facility for worship services. These may include candles and group-related social activities where food and, in some cases, wine are offered to celebrants. And music is certainly an integral part of the service and the ceremony. Yet the fire inspector did not judge these nightclubs.

While Bombyx, the BeitAhavah Synagogue and the kindergarten on the same site have financially enabled the Congregational Church of Florence to remain in its home, the concern over putting out the fires seems to be oddly directed at the concert hall. How many sprinkler systems are there in alternative use buildings in the Valley and specifically in Northampton that occasionally or more frequently become music venues? To my knowledge, none of them have been closed so abruptly.

As some have suggested, why weren’t other, gentler, less destructive approaches to installing fire safety mechanisms carefully considered before this ill-considered, cumbersome, and inaccurate action (not a box of night) be taken by the Northampton Fire Department? We need to know the origin of the directive which has potentially dealt a hammer blow to two religious organizations, a preschool and one of the best new entertainment resources in years serving the Pioneer Valley.

Since Bombyx is not, in fact, a nightclub, there must be a more beneficial and constructive way to make all the really necessary changes to the structure of the church.

Connie Beet

Leeds