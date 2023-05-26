Missing soap opera actor Jefferson Machado found dead in buried trunk





Jefferson Machado, a Brazilian actor who went missing in January, has tragically been found dead. Local media R7 confirmed that the remains of the actor, who starred in the soap opera Reiswere picked up Monday, May 22, from the backyard of a home in Campo Grande, Brazil. His body had been placed in a chest, believed to belong to the 44-year-old, and then buried six feet underground. ©Instagram Jefferson in the Reis series In a statement on Facebook, Machado family lawyer Jairo Magalhae Pereira confirmed the star’s death and said the family is now seeking “truth and justice”. It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with signs of strangulation,” the statement read. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases. Preliminary information indicates that the actor’s body was found in a trunk, buried in a hole of considerable depth. situation deeply saddens us and is outraged by the suffering experienced by Jeff.” ©Instagram Jefferson Machado with his eight dogs “My commitment as a lawyer is to relentlessly seek truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that the Jeffs family finds the support she needs to get through this very painful time,” the statement concluded. G1another local news outlet, revealed that the property is owned by a woman who had rented the outhouse from a man who has been identified as a suspect by police, who believe Jefferson knew the man. Jefferson had not been seen since January 27. His 73-year-old mother, Maria das Dores, told police she spoke to him on January 29 and that he told her he had traveled to So Paulo for a job interview. However, the family were concerned for Jefferson when his iCloud password was changed and his location was later disabled. He was officially declared missing on February 9 when it was discovered that his eight dogs had been left abandoned at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

