Merck Mercuriadis Buys $12 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion – DIRT





Who’s the guy responsible for the $3 billion worth the big salaries songwriters have received over the past few years? It is Merck MercuriadisCEO of the Blackstone-backed company Hipgnosis Songs Fundwho disrupted the traditional music publishing industry by spending this incredible sum to buy the rights to some 65,000 songs, including the catalogs of top artists like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Neil Young, Barry Manilow and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Mercuriadis, a former music executive, has now brought his cheeky prowess to Los Angeles, splashing out $12 million on a newly renovated mansion sequestered high up in the Hollywood Hills. First listed at $15 million last summer, the 11,000-square-foot home sits behind large gates and an unusually long driveway on a 1.5-acre hillside. Originally a Mediterranean-style villa, the 1990s home was last transferred in a bankruptcy sale in 2017. The property in need of repair was acquired for $5 million by a developer who then rebuilt the house into a contemporary structure, with walls of glass, high ceilings and an open concept floor plan. Highlights include a double-height living room that extends to the backyard through sliding glass doors and an impressive floor-to-ceiling fireplace clad in black marble imported from Tunisia. There is also a “floating” staircase that goes upstairs, where the master suite is located and equipped with more floor-to-ceiling glass walls, spectacular canyon views, double walk-in closets and a bathroom. marble bathrooms. The five additional bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, and there is also an office, gym, screening room, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, and on-site bar. Outside is a fan-shaped pool, which is infinity-edged for maximum drama. The mostly flat backyard also displays a very large expanse of grassy lawn – a rare find in these tight hills – as well as multiple outdoor patios, a grove of mature oak trees and a large parking area overlooking the four-car garage. of the House. Long based in London, Mercuriadis and his longtime wife, Sue, have spent more time in the United States over the past two years. At the end of last year, the 59-year-old put on his sumptuous penthouse in Miami — with a private rooftop pool and 10,000 square feet of living space — on the market, asking for $15 million. Acquired by Mercuriadis last spring for $12 million, this Brickell condo remains available at a reduced price $13 million requested. Bennett Hirsch And Nick Sandler of The Agency maintained the list; Marcy Roth And Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman replaced the buyer.

