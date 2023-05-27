Author events this summer at West Sussex Libraries





Release date: May 25, 2023 Famed crime writer Leigh Russell will visit Bognor Regis Library on Wednesday June 7 for an engaging discussion of his popular Geraldine Steel detective series and Poppy Mystery Tales. As part of National Crime Reading Month, Leigh will delve into her creative process and the inspiration behind her bestselling novels. Leigh, Fellow of the Royal Literary Fund and Chair of Judges for the Crime Writers’ Association Debut Dagger Award, will follow her speech with a book sale (cash only) and signing. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with tickets priced at 3, they can be purchased from Bognor Regis Library or by calling 01243 382 470. Leigh Russell The excitement continues as we welcome Isabel Ashdown to Worthing Library on Wednesday June 14th. Coinciding with the release of her ninth novel, Back homeIsabel will talk about her career in writing as part of the Worthing Festival. Back home, set in a gated community in Dorset, promises intrigue and suspense, as dark secrets await beneath the surface. The event starts at 7:00 p.m., tickets are 3 and are available from Worthing Library or by calling 01903 704809. A book sale and book signing will follow. Isabelle Ashdown Finally, on Tuesday July 11, join us at the Chichester Library for an evening with best-selling author Cara Hunter. In anticipation of his new stand-alone crime novel, Murder in the family, Cara will share insight into her writing journey and the critically acclaimed Oxford-based DI Adam Fawley series. After the conference, a book sale by St Olav Christian Bookshop will take place. This event is part of the Chichester Festival 2023it starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available for 5:00 p.m. from Chichester ticket office online or by calling 01243 816525. Cara Hunter Matthew Hood Join us for these extraordinary evenings filled with mystery, suspense and the magic of storytelling! We look forward to welcoming all book lovers to West Sussex Libraries for these remarkable events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/author-events-this-summer-at-west-sussex-libraries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos