A Brazilian soap opera actor who was found locked in a trunk was killed by crooks, his mother says

A Brazilian soap opera actor who was found locked in a trunk was killed by crooks who promised him a lucrative job on TV while stealing his money, his mother claims.

Jefferson Machado was discovered Monday buried under the ground of an outbuilding in Rio de Janeiro. The 44-year-old, known for his roles on Brazilian television, had been missing since January.

His distraught mother, Maria das Dores, claimed her son had been tricked by scammers who promised him success in a prominent network while taking his money. Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police suggested that Machado was killed after learning he was the victim. of embezzlement.

Das Dores says the couple killed Machado – who was found with a wire around his throat – so they could take his car, his house and the funds from a lawsuit he had recently won.

“He believed in these fake friends who led him to believe he was going to get by, even taking money from (him),” das Dores told local outlet G1. “He was tricked, totally tricked, he died thinking he was going to join Globo.”

Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police cops lift the wooden chest with the remains of missing actor Jefferson Machado. The 44-year-old’s cause of death has not been released, but a family lawyer has suggested he may have been choked to death because cops discovered he had a wire wrapped around the neck.

The trunk was removed from the ground by civil police officers in Rio de Janeiro on Monday

Machado’s last acting gig was in 2022 when he had a role on Record TV’s soap opera, “Reis,” and expected to join the cast of a Globo TV soap opera that would be begging for money. recording in February, the same month he was officially declared missing. by the police after his disappearance in January.

However, her mother felt like they were stringing her along.

“It was a complete deception. I said, ‘Son, it’s not going to work, they can’t do it, who is this guy to do it?’ das Dores said in the interview. “He would tell me that they had friends and that they would manage, thinking that someone inside would help them.

The family’s lawyer, Jairo Magalhes, told DailyMail.com on Friday that Rio de Janeiro was close to closing the investigation and was awaiting an arrest warrant for the suspects.

“Police are hearing from two people today,” he said in a text message. “They are about to find the perpetrators of this barbaric crime and arrest them.”

Two people responded to subpoenas on Friday morning, but declined to provide their names to reporters, G1 reported.

Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado was an animal lover and owned eight dogs

The trunk was found buried six feet below the floor of the outhouse rented by the owner to a man who has been identified by authorities in Rio de Janeiro but not yet arrested

Rio de Janeiro cops searched an outbuilding on Monday and found the body of missing actor Jefferson Machado tied up in a wooden chest buried under the property’s floor. The person who lived in addiction was still missing on Wednesday

Machado’s family learned of his disappearance after a non-governmental agency discovered that he had abandoned his dogs at his Rio de Janeiro residence in the western neighborhood of Campo Grande on January 27.

Das Dores contacted his son a few days later and learned that he had traveled to So Paulo for a job interview, but was suspicious of the conversation as it was via text instead of video after claiming that he had dropped his cell phone in the toilet. .

Doubts increased further in February when Machado’s cloud password was changed and his location was disabled.

After months of investigations, the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro was able to locate Machado in an outbuilding in Campo Grande.

Brazilian soap opera actor Jefferson Machado disappeared from his home in January and was officially declared missing in February

A pickaxe is used to smash the ground beneath the concrete floor of a property where Brazilian cops discovered the body of missing actor Jefferson Machado in a wooden chest on Monday

A jackhammer is used to smash the concrete floor of an outhouse in Rio de Janeiro where the remains of Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado were found inside a wooden chest

On Monday, cops entered the property and broke through the concrete floor of the outbuildings, where they found a chest belonging to Machado with his body stuffed inside.

His hands and feet were bound. G1 had access to an autopsy report released on Thursday which indicated he had a piece of tissue in his mouth and a telephone wire wrapped around his neck.

While the autopsy was unable to produce his cause of death due to Machado’s advanced body composition.

Police believe Machado was killed in his home, then taken to the outhouse before being buried in the trunk six feet under.