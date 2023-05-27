New Report Details Pilot’s Final Moments Before Fatal Hollywood Banner Plane Crash – NBC 6 South Florida

A new report details the final moments before a Banner plane fell from the sky and crashed into a Hollywood highway, bursting into a ball of flame and killing the pilot inside.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Friday sheds new light on the May 17 crash that killed 28-year-old Mitchell Knaus.

According to the report, Knaus had left North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines around 12:25 p.m. to unfurl a banner for about an hour and a half along the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

An investigation was underway to determine how a Banner plane crashed in Hollywood, killing the pilot.

Knaus, flying a Piper PA-25-235, had started to climb and was about 600 feet in the air when the tower controller asked if he was okay, as the plane was not climbing.

“Banner Zero Alpha Bravo, are you all right? Are you coming down fast,” the tower controller asked.

“I’m trying to keep climbing,” Knaus replied, according to the report.

The Ground Operations Manager tried to contact Knaus by radio but received no response, and noticed that the aircraft had a “high nose-up attitude which was ‘more than necessary’ and, in his opinion, precluded the escalation plane,” the report said.

The director later told investigators he did not hear any engine noise during the flight, according to the report.

The controller again asked Knaus if he was okay, and Knaus replied “I’m fine now zero alpha bravo starting to climb.”

Audio from an air traffic control tower reveals the moments before a small banner plane crashed in Hollywood. Reporting from NBC6’s Kim Wynne

But later, Knaus conveyed that all was not well.

“I might have to drop that banner. I’m not climbing,” Knaus said.

The controller asked if he wanted to go back to the airport.

“I’m at 400 [feet]. I have to drop this banner over a lake, I’m going to be over these oil tanks with a lake next to it.”

This was the last communication from Knaus, according to the report.

The report noted that the plane had reached a maximum altitude of 900 feet, but at around 12:33 p.m. entered a descent that continued until the plane crashed on North Park Road in Hollywood, next to a Target mall parking lot.

Friends of a pilot who was killed when the Banner plane he was flying crashed on a Hollywood highway remember the man as an avid pilot and a good person. Katherine Artiglio said she knew something was wrong when her normally reliable friend Mitchell Knaus didn’t text back on Wednesday.

The report says the video showed the final seconds of the flight, with the plane in level flight at low altitude, “near roof height”.

“As the banner was dropped, the aircraft rolled and yawed to the right, before the wings straightened and it briefly descended vertically in a nose-up attitude,” the report said. . “The aircraft then rolled left and entered a steep, nose-down spiral descent out of view of the cameras.”

Witnesses described the moment the plane crashed in 911 calls released after the crash.

“Hi, I’m on North Park Road, directly across from Target, and it looks like a small plane just crashed into the road,” a woman told a 911 operator. “It’s on fire , yes, it exploded.”

“I heard a big boom and it immediately burst into flames. So I would say whoever was in it probably didn’t come out of it,” she added.

Hear the full 911 calls made from the time a pilot was killed when a Banner plane crashed on a South Florida highway.

Knaus was killed at the scene. Although the plane crashed on a public road near a busy intersection and a shopping center, no one on the ground was injured.

According to the NTSB report, Knaus had 324 hours of flight experience, including about 15 hours in a plane like the one he crashed in.

Knaus had moved from California to South Florida just a month and a half ago, his roommate told NBC6.

The report says he had been hired by Aerial Banners Inc., the company that owned the planes, about five weeks before the crash.

The company’s chief pilot told the NTSB that training for new hires included 40 to 80 hours of classroom, ground and flight training. According to the report, Knaus had passed several written and practical exams.

Federal Aviation Administration records showed the plane was manufactured in 1966 and was inspected as recently as April 4, the report said.

The report notes that the aircraft’s cockpit and instrument panel were “consumed by fire”, but states that examination of the engine “did not reveal any pre-impact mechanical anomalies that would have prevented normal operation. “.

A second Aerial Banners plane crashed at North Perry Airport on Thursday. The pilot of this aircraft survived but was hospitalized with serious injuries.

After the first crash, NBC6 contacted Aerial Banners, but the company is not commenting until the NTSB investigation is complete, which could take up to a year.