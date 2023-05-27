Here we go – LA Fleet Week opens with ship tours, exhibits and entertainment – Daily Breeze





Lt. Ada Willis chats with guests aboard the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active U.S. Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro Friday, May 26, 2023. ( Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Tour guests look through a porthole aboard the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active US Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Bob Hope USO volunteer George Tapia prepares hot dogs for military personnel during LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The USS PRINCETON (CG-59), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The USS ASHLAND (LSD-48), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The USS PRINCETON (CG-59), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Guests tour the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active U.S. Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram /SCNG)

Guests tour the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active U.S. Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram /SCNG)

The USS PRINCETON (CG-59), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The USS PRINCETON (CG-59), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

John Castillo and his son, Myles, 2, take a selfie with the crew aboard the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active US Navy ships available to tour LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active United States Navy ships available to tour LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Robert Hogan MN1 leads a tour aboard the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

The SS Lane Victory seen from inside the USS CINCINNATI (LCS-20), one of three active US Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

A Sailor stands aboard the USS PRINCETON (CG-59), one of three active United States Navy ships available for a tour at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Brittany Murray , Press-Telegram/SCNG) LA Fleet Week officially kicked off on Friday morning, May 25 under cloudy skies in San Pedro, drawing the first groups of people eager to tour the three visiting Navy ships – and a Coast Guard Cutter – and enjoy all the displays deployed at the main exhibit near the Battleship Iowa. “There’s so much to see,” said Susie King of Glendale. She and her partner, Ed Savage, attended last year’s LA Fleet Week and made sure to mark it on their 2023 calendar. “I love the Army,” Savage said, “and we had a great time last year.” The USS Cincinnati, USS Princeton and USS Ashland were laid out in the Port of Los Angeles’ outer harbor, all open for public tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, as well as throughout the weekend Memorial Day weekend. Cmdt. Robert Burke, commanding officer of USS Cincinnati, said the three ships are examples of the advanced technology used by today’s navy. A strong navy, he said, is more “important than ever”. All three ships also have the ability to handle aircraft. Visitors to Navy ships also get a glimpse of a sailor’s life aboard the ships, he said. Seal Beach’s Scott Stewart said the tours of Cincinnati and Princeton he and his wife took offered an “incredible” story. The technology and weaponry were equally impressive. At the main exhibition site, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., morning crowds began to arrive early, admiring the many displays of equipment – including a ‘Top Gun’ worthy attack helicopter. (the AH-1Z Viper) – operated by the Navy, Marines and Army. Personal interactions between military personnel and the public are among the highlights highlighted during Fleet Week events. There were bomb detection robots, specialized vehicles and a mobile outdoor gym on display. At the gymnasium, U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Dayhon Wheeler and his fellow Marines at Camp Pendleton “spotted” and helped young people who wanted to test their own strength. Marine Helicopter Engineer Sgt. Brian Heidel said he enjoyed talking to ex-servicemen who stopped to marvel at the cutting-edge technology of the Viper attack helicopter, an updated and aggressive machine that attracted several onlookers. A different vibe was available at the Stewards of the Sea booth, which showcased the Navy’s global civilian crew who care about the environment. The Southwest Division present at Fleet Week takes care of endangered island foxes, as well as a host of other creatures. “Hardly anyone knows the Navy has an environmental program,” said Mirna Gonzalez, the scientist who manned the group’s children’s booth on Friday. During Fleet Week, kids can make cardboard sailor hats at this booth and learn about the different animals the group helps protect through other crafts and visuals. On stage, meanwhile, karaoke and other contests were taking place. A 4-year-old named Everett, with the help of his father, successfully identified the song “Surfin’ Bird” – or “Bird is the Word” – featured in a now-vintage movie, “Full Metal Jacket.” There were military recruiting booths and others run by the Los Angeles Fire and Police Department, Port Police, and even the City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity. Dave & Buster’s offered a basketball pitch and arcade games. And the fun is just beginning. Fleet Week will run until Monday, May 29. Many activities are offered on Saturday, including: Public boat tours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Airplane demonstrations over the Grand Canal (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Exhibition stands and entertainment in front of the Battleship Iowa (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Military Talent Show, Main Stage Qualifying Round (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

Dodgeball tournament (10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Navy Band Southwest, main stage (1 p.m.-2 p.m.).

Enlistment and commissioning of US Navy officers, main stage (2 p.m.-2:15 p.m.).

4NR Foreigner Tribute Band, main stage (2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

LAvation U2 Tribute Band, main stage (4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybreeze.com/2023/05/26/and-theyre-off-la-fleet-week-opens-with-ship-tours-displays-entertainment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos