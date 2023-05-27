Actor Jefferson Machado found dead 4 months after his disappearance





The body of actor Jefferson Machado has been found after he went missing in January. Civil police in Rio de Janeiro told The Messenger that Machado’s body was found on Monday as part of the whereabouts police station’s investigation. Authorities are looking for anyone involved and a motive. Machado was 44 years old. Photo: Jeff Machado/Instagram Jairo Magalhaes, Machado’s family attorney, shared in a statement (translated from Portuguese) the Facebook that the “star’s body was found with signs of strangulation”. “Preliminary information indicates that the body of the actor was found in a chest, buried in a hole of considerable depth,” added the lawyer. “This situation saddens us deeply and makes us outraged by the suffering experienced by Jeff.” He continued, “My commitment as a lawyer is to tirelessly seek truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that the family Jeff finds the support she needs to get through this very painful time.” Authorities used fingerprints to confirm the body belonged to local outlet Machado R7 News reported. He disappeared in January and was last seen in Campo Grande. His family reported him missing when they realized his eight dogs had not been cared for, which was unusual for the actor as he was passionate about animals. After he disappeared, Machado’s family received text messages from someone claiming to be him, according to R7 News. In March, his family discovered that his mobile phone password had been changed and his location had been disabled. Throughout his career, Machado has appeared in brazilian telenovela Reis as a Philistine soldier. The series debuted last March. He has also worked as a director and set designer over the years. A close friend also shared a statement about his death via what appeared to be Machado’s. PageInstagram. “It is with great regret that we inform you that Jeff was found dead on 05/22/2023,” read the caption alongside a photo of the late actor. “Jefferson was coldly and brutally murdered by envious, perverse and, of course, unscrupulous people.” They thanked the police and those who helped during the investigation.

