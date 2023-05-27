Fantasy football: is it time for Hollywood Brown to shine?





In a shocking turn of events, the Arizona Cardinals bid farewell to veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, cutting the 30-year-old after three seasons. It’s never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is heating up and it’s the perfect time to kick off your fantasy season. Create a league and customize league size, score and rules to play in the league You wanna play. Create a league today! Now, NFL head coaches and general managers are eager to add Hopkins to their roster. And who can blame them? Since coming onto the scene in 2013, Hopkins has been an absolute force on the court. He ranks first in receptions during that span and is second in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns. A suspension and knee injury sidelined him for much of last season, but even in his limited appearances Hopkins proved his worth with 7.1 catches, 79.7 yards and 0.33. touchdowns per game. But what does this mean for the Cardinals and their 2023 season? With Hopkins out of the picture, the onus falls on Marquise Brown, their best receiver. The depth chart features promising options like Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch and third-round pick Michael Wilson. Let’s face it, the Cardinals’ offense was lackluster last season, especially when Kyler Murray was sidelined. Editor’s Choice 2 Related Brown, Murray’s former college teammate, is set to step up and see a significant increase in goals. Consider it a reliable low-end WR2 option. And keep an eye out for Moore, who is on the flexible radar now. During Hopkins’ six-game suspension last season, Brown showed his ability to make a difference, recording an impressive 43 receptions for 485 yards and 3 touchdowns with a 67% catch rate. Unfortunately, Moore’s season was cut short in December due to a groin injury, limiting him to just eight games. Despite the setback, Moore showed promise with 41 receptions for 414 yards. His presence on the pitch will no doubt cause him to be frequently targeted in close-range passing situations, further boosting his fantasy value.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/37735196/fantasy-football-now-marquise-brown-time-shine-arizona-2023-cardinals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos