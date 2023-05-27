MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks win Shorty Award – Billboard





MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks won Big Brand of the Year at the 2023 Shorty Awards on Wednesday (May 24) in New York City. The prize is awarded to the company with the most wins in the competition, which aims to honor the best people and organizations on social and digital media. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired Aug. 28, won two awards — cross-platform presence and live event coverage. The 2022 MTV EMA, which aired on November 13, earned an audience honor in localization and won gold in the aforementioned live event coverage category. Finally, The Daily Show Put Police Chases in Car Commercials, won the Vertical Video category. All were produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. The Shorty Awards recognize the most innovative work in digital and social media, by organizations of all industries and sizes, as well as creatives and individual creators around the world. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy and commitment by the Real Time Academy, a panel of experts and industry leaders. The winners and other honorees of the 15th annual Shorty Awards have been announced in 148 categories. Billboard Music Awards + TikTok: From Sound to Song, produced by Dick Clark Productions and TikTok, won gold in the microsite category. The 94th Academy Awards Red Carpet Portrait Studio: In Partnership with People Magazine & Entertainment Weekly, produced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, won gold in the pictures category. See the full list of winners and honorees here. Additionally, a new creator fund was announced in partnership with fund management company Wave. The Elevate Creatives Fund aims to provide a financial boost to creators looking to build sustainable businesses; the initial fund of $100,000 will be split among five recipients, who will also receive bookkeeping and accounting coaching from in-house Waves experts. Nominations are open by September 15 on the Shorty Awards website. Winners will be announced in November. Eligible applicants include creators who produce commercial, editorial and/or artistic digital content, such as social media or blog posts, podcasts, videos and short films, as well as freelance creatives or freelance consultants such as designers, writers and producers who provide creative services. . Entries will be judged by a panel of Real Time Academy experts based on the following criteria: originality and creativity of current and recent work; the quality, commitment and effectiveness of recent work; their entrepreneurial ambitions; and how they use their creative platforms and influence to create positive impact. We are living in one of the best times in creative history, with the democratization of media and an increasingly decentralized creative workforce thanks to technology,” said the Shorty Awards CEO. Junmian Sun in a report. We are thrilled to have Wave as a partner in our collective efforts to foster a stronger and more equitable creative workforce.

