Green Carpet in UAE Welcomes India’s Cinema Elite for Bollywood Awards Ceremony

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars walked a green carpet for the second consecutive year in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, the signature color of the International Indian Film Academy awards. The 23rd Bollywood Oscars is taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, over two days. Friday night kicked off with performances from Bollywood stars such as Badshah and Rajkummar Rao. The spotlight will shift Saturday night to the main event, a grand awards show that honors cinematic achievement over the past year. Often the movie stars and the industry are a long way from things like India and with us traveling around the world we can bring them closer together and create a bigger industry. said IIFA Vice President Noreen Khan. Home to over 3.5 million Indians, the UAE has an undeniable connection to India’s thriving multi-billion dollar film industry. Bollywood continues to expand its hold within the UAE, with its films being produced and screened across the country, and affluent Bollywood celebrities acquiring prime real estate properties in this federation of sheikhs. Bollywood actress Khushali Kumar arrives to attend the 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili Indian actor Rajkummar Rao arrives to attend the 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kamran Jebreili PreviousFollowing When would you ever get to see Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone up close so I think it would be a great way to connect the world to Bollywood, said veteran director Farah Khan, who attended all IIFA awards. The annual ceremony also provides an opportunity for Indian celebrities to showcase their fashion, and this year was no exception. Notable personalities such as Urvashi Rautela, Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi flaunt their sartorial choices on the green carpet. Last year I was here, I met Salman Khan and he gave me three songs in his movie, that’s how important it is,” said singer Sukhbir Singh who will perform on Friday . “So that’s where the connections are made. Salman Khan, one of the most recognizable names in Indian cinemas and the brand ambassador for IIFA 2023, will perform on Saturday evening. Hindi film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the event and veteran actor Kamal Haasan will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award. Over 18,000 local and international fans took to the streets and filled the Etihad Arena, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

