New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Milkshake Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





A new ‘The Little Mermaid’ milkshake inspired by her live-action movie has arrived at Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And with an odd flavor profile that can be polarizing. “The Little Mermaid” milkshake – $9.49 Vanilla, mango, guava and ginger milkshake topped with whipped cream and pineapple guava shell cake We stopped by Hollywood Scoops on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today and noticed that there was a new milkshake to celebrate the release of the action movie ‘The Little Mermaid’. Naturally, we decided to give it a try so we could give you our opinion. The milkshake itself is visually very aesthetic. It features shades of blue and purple to mimic the ocean. We thought there was an almost overwhelming amount of whipped cream. Once we were handed the milkshake, the whipped cream immediately started falling from the side of the cup. The blue and purple sprinkled sugar around the edge was a nice touch. Upon taking our first sip, we noticed that the most prominent flavor was ginger. If you’re not a fan of ginger, don’t buy it because it tastes very strong like ginger. After a few more sips, we started to taste the mango. Although guava is listed as an ingredient, we were unable to detect it. It mostly tasted like a ginger vanilla milkshake, which we found to be an odd pairing. The seashell cake topper was wrapped in light purple fondant. Unfortunately, due to the amount of whipped cream on top, she quickly got immersed in the milkshake. The cake itself was very moist. Visually it would have been a red velvet cake, but it wasn’t. We found the cake awful. It was described as pineapple and guava, but we didn’t taste any of those flavors. It was very bland and tasteless. Honestly, we thought this tasted like a regular vanilla cupcake. Overall, we wouldn’t recommend this milkshake unless you’re buying it purely for its visual appeal. Do you think you will try this new milkshake inspired by “The Little Mermaid”? Let us know in the comments below. For more information on the action movie “The Little Mermaid”, check out these articles: For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2023/05/new-the-little-mermaid-milk-shake-arrives-at-disneys-hollywood-studios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos