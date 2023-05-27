



POPULAR South American soap opera star Jefferson Machado went missing in January 2023. Here’s what we know about the star and her disappearance. 2 Jefferson Machado starred in the soap opera series Reis Credit: Instagram/jeffmacadocosta What happened to soap actor Jefferson Machado? South American soap opera star Jefferson Machado, known for his role in Reis, made headlines in January 2023 after being reported missing. No one had seen or heard from him since January 27, and it was not until May that his family received answers. On May 22, Brazilian authorities discovered Machado’s body stuffed in a trunk, encased in cement, according to local media.R7. He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a chest that closely resembles those in his own home, family attorney Jairo Magalhes said in a statement, via the New York Post. The trunk was buried six feet into the ground in the backyard of a house in the Campo Grande neighborhood. What is the cause of death of Jefferson Machado? After Machado’s body was discovered, his family’s attorney confirmed the star’s death in a Facebook Statement. It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with signs of strangulation,” the statement read. “This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases. “…This situation deeply saddens and outrages us at the suffering Jeff has experienced,” the statement continued. My commitment as a lawyer is to tirelessly seek truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that Jeff’s family finds the support they need to get through this very painful time.” Despite confirmation of his death, no cause was provided. 2 Jefferson Machado’s body was discovered in May 2023 Credit: Instagram/jeffmacadocosta Who Killed Jefferson Machado? At present, Machado’s death is still under investigation. No suspects have been named, but authorities are investigating the actor’s friend, who rented the house where Machados’ body was discovered, according to PEOPLE.

