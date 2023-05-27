Luxury and style: Mercedes-Benz’s cinematic journey through Bollywood

From the big screen to the bustling streets of Mumbai, Mercedes-Benz has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, blending the world of Indian cinema with a seamless fusion of extravagance and style. As one of the most renowned luxury car brands in the world, Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with opulence, sophistication and its touch of grandeur. Over the years, the brand has graced the frames of countless Bollywood films, becoming a symbol of status, power and aspiration for those on screen. This blog serves to illustrate the brand’s prominent position within the industry, highlighting how the vehicle acts as a captivating medium for depicting cinematic themes.

A mix of glamour, music and culture



“Bollywood”, if you haven’t been introduced to the word yet, is the heart of the Indian film industry and a vibrant and vibrant world of cinema that captivates audiences around the world. Derived from the words ‘Bombay’ (the former name of Mumbai, India’s largest city) and ‘Hollywood’, Bollywood represents the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai. It is renowned for its unique blend of music, dance, theater and larger-than-life storytelling. Bollywood films are known for their colorful and extravagant sets, elaborate costumes, and captivating song and dance sequences that add a distinct charm to the narrative. With a rich history spanning decades, Bollywood has become an integral part of Indian culture and continues to evolve, producing a diverse range of films that encompass various genres, from romantic dramas and action-packed thrillers to commentary. social and historical epics. Bollywood’s influence extends beyond India, captivating audiences around the world with its exuberance, emotions and universal themes.

The Mercedes-Benz connection



In the realm of Bollywood, where larger-than-life stories unfold, the introduction of a Mercedes-Benz into a scene often signifies the arrival of a character making a bold statement that transcends mere transportation. The clean lines, elegant curves, and iconic Mercedes-Benz emblem exude a sense of charm and magnetism that resonates with audiences, instantly elevating actors’ screen presence.

Not only does the Mercedes-Benz enhance the aesthetics of a film, but it also becomes a character in itself, reflecting the personality, aspirations and social status of the protagonists on screen. From suave and good-natured heroes to glamorous and independent heroines, the presence of a Mercedes-Benz encapsulates their journey to success and wealth. It symbolizes their triumph over adversity and their desire for a life filled with opportunity and sophistication.

Popular movies starring Mercedes-Benz

There are countless films that present the Mercedes-Benz vehicle in different ways to represent different themes. The inclusion of these luxury vehicles not only adds visual appeal, but also helps with the overall characterization and storytelling of the films. These are just a few examples of Bollywood movies that feature Mercedes-Benz cars.



Dil Chahta Hai is a popular movie released in 2001, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The story revolves around three close friends: Akash, Sameer and Siddharth. The film explores their journey of friendship, love and self-discovery. In the film, the Mercedes-Benz car symbolizes the character’s luxury, status, and ambitions to live freely. Moreover, it plays an important role in the narrative, emphasizing the social status of the characters and reflecting their personalities. Akash, one of the main characters played by Aamir Khan, drives a dark green Mercedes-Benz SLK convertible. The car represents his carefree and extravagant lifestyle, reflecting his rebellious nature, independence and desire to live life as he pleases.



In the hugely popular movie Dilwale (2015), an action comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, the Mercedes-Benz is significant as it symbolizes the luxurious and affluent lifestyle of the main character, Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The Mercedes-Benz represents Raj’s success, showcasing his status and charm, which attracts the attention of his love despite the complexity of their relationship. Additionally, the car also serves as a metaphor for Raj’s transformation from a carefree mechanic into a more refined and sophisticated individual, highlighting his growth throughout the film. Additionally, the presence of the Mercedes-Benz adds visual appeal and grandeur to the film, a common element in Bollywood films.



In the movie Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013) directed by Milan Luthria, the story is set in the 1980s and focuses on the Mumbai underworld and its power struggles. In the film, the main character Aslam (played by Akshay Kumar) is a gangster rising to prominence in the underworld. Aslam’s association with luxury and opulence is established by his ownership of a sleek black Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. His Mercedes-Benz in this film serves as a visual representation of Aslam’s wealth, status, and villainous mystique. Her inclusion in the film adds to the character’s larger-than-life personality and solidifies her position within the underworld.

From classic films of the past to modern blockbusters of today, Mercedes-Benz has traversed the cinematic landscape, leaving an unforgettable impression. Whether it’s a high-speed chase through the winding streets of a metropolitan city or a romantic date amid breathtaking vistas, the Mercedes-Benz adds an element of allure and of sophistication, enhancing the visual splendor of the story.

Celebrities Sporting Luxurious Rides

Mercedes-Benz has not only been part of the glitz and glamor of Bollywood on screen, but has also left its mark off screen. The association between Mercedes-Benz and the Indian film industry goes beyond product placements and marketing campaigns. It has become a symbol of collaboration and shared values. Celebrities and filmmakers are often drawn to the brand’s commitment to excellence, innovation and timeless elegance, reflecting the very essence of Bollywood.



Ranbir Kapoor, acclaimed for his outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema, holds a prominent position as one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Since 2012, he has consistently secured a spot on Forbes India’s prestigious Celebrity 100 list, while racking up numerous accolades for his outstanding performances. Adding to his appeal, Kapoor owns a stunning pure white Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG®, a vehicle that exudes an unyielding presence and truly sets him apart from the crowd.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a prominent actress renowned for her achievements in Hindi and Tamil cinema, has garnered acclaim over the years including winning the prestigious Miss World 1994 pageant. Her remarkable filmography and undeniable talent have firmly established her as one of the most beloved and influential Indian celebrities and is well known across the globe. Aishwarya takes great pride in owning a stylish silver Mercedes S-Class and is frequently spotted on the busy streets of Mumbai with her family.



Janhvi Kapoor, a popular Indian actress who made her debut in 2018 with the movie “Dhadak”, is embracing the Mercedes-Benz trend among the younger generation of movie stars. With over 22 million social media followers, Kapoor proudly displays his collection of luxury cars, including the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Maybach and his beloved G-Wagon. These vehicles not only symbolize his affinity for luxury but also showcase his status as a successful and fashionable celebrity in the industry.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz’s cinematic journey through Bollywood continues to evolve, adapting to changing times while maintaining its unwavering aura of luxury and style. His on-screen appearances have become iconic moments etched in the memory of viewers, leaving an indelible impression of sophistication and class.

Lasting impressions like no other

The alliance between Mercedes-Benz and Bollywood has created a marriage of luxury and style, redefining the way cars are portrayed in Indian cinema. The brand presence shines bright, illuminating the dreams and aspirations of the characters and capturing the hearts of audiences around the world. As Bollywood continues to thrive, one thing remains certain: Mercedes-Benz will continue to weave its cinematic magic, ensuring that the journey of luxury and style in Indian cinema remains forever intertwined.

