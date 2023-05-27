Stuntman inspired ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ – Deadline





Gary Kent, actor, director and especially stuntman whose career would have been a source of inspiration for Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood, died Thursday at an assisted care facility in Austin, Texas. He was 89 years old. Born June 7, 1933 in Walla Walla, Washington, Kent’s early films include the 1959 films battle flameand roles in other low-budget films of the 1960s, including The Black Klan (1966) and biker film The Seven Savages (1968). In 1969, he served as Bruce Dern’s understudy in the now cult Richard Rush-directed exploitation film. Psych Out. Among his other credits were favorite films such as Peter Bogdanovich’s first film Targets (1968), with Boris Karloff, 1970s The bloody devil from hells and, the following year, The incredible 2-headed transplant And Wild Women of Angels. Although he had many small acting roles through the era, his most enduring contributions to Hollywood would come as a stuntman from the 1960s through the 1990s, his work adding action to television shows (The man from UNCLE, The Green Hornet, Daniel Boone) and feature films (Hells Angels On Wheels, The Return of Count Yorga, Freebie and the Bean, Color of the Night And Bubba Ho-Tep). Based on Joe O’Connell’s 2018 biographical documentary god of dangerTarantino was inspired by Kent’s life and career when creating the stuntman character Cliff Booth played by Brad Pitt in 2019 Once upon a time in Hollywood. While stuntman and director Hal Needham was also a big inspiration, there’s a particular overlap between Kent and Booth in their cross paths with The green hornetof Bruce Lee and, perhaps most strikingly, Kent’s encounters with the Charles Manson family while filming films in the late 1960s at Spahn Ranch. In 1976 Kent wrote and directed The pyramid, which was recently included in the book TCM Underground: 50 must-see films from the world of cult classics and late-night cinema. Kent’s own book, the memoirs Shadows & Light: Journeys with Outlaws in Revolutionary Hollywoodwas released in 2009. Kent is survived by six children and four grandchildren. According to Austin Chroniclehis family will respect his wishes and scatter his ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

