Entertainment
Jury rules in favor of toymaker in legal dispute with rapper Clifford “TI” Harris and his wife – Orange County Register
A federal jury in Santa Ana ruled on Friday against a lawsuit by rapper Clifford “TI” Harris and singer-songwriter Tameka Tiny Harris’ alleging a Chatsworth-based toymaker stole the name and image of a group of girls who have successfully created a popular line of dolls.
The husband and wife musicians demanded nearly $100 million from MGA Entertainment, Inc., which started selling the OMG LOL Surprise dolls in 2019.
The Harris family claimed the dolls’ hair, dress and name were nearly identical to the OMG Girlz, a trio of teenage singers the couple promoted from 2009 to 2015, and during a brief reunion in 2017.
When the Harris family sent a cease and desist order to MGA in 2020, the company sued.
The toymaker prevailed on Friday, May 26 after their lawyers argued that the girl group allowed their trademark on the OMG Girlz name to expire in 2018.
“They dropped it,” MGA attorney Jennifer Keller said of the group’s original OMG Girlz name.
“They actually dropped it when they changed their name,” Keller said, referring to the band’s renaming to OMG, short for “Officially Miss Guided.”
Keller also argued that the 1st Amendment protected the company’s creative team by coming up with original designs for the dolls.
In often harsh and personal language, Keller said the OMG Girls weren’t famous or distinctive enough to claim the toy company had copied their look.
“They weren’t famous,” Keller said. “These ladies were trend followers, not trend setters. They never got off the ground.
OMG Girlz attorney John Keville pointed out that the group had a large following on social media and was popular in the Atlanta area, where it was most active. He said they had amassed a strong fanbase among black teenage girls and still maintained their social media presence.
Keville attempted to capitalize on the similarities between the band’s outfits and the dolls. In his closing arguments, he showed the jury an array of OMG Girlz decked out in hip clothes with crazy patterns and pink and purple hair. This has been compared to dolls with names like Lady Diva, Sweets and Spicy Babe.
He questioned an MGA designer’s claim that one of the dolls named Major Lady was based on late rock singer David Bowie.
“Number one, David Bowie didn’t look like that,” Keville said, pointing to Major Lady, who sported pale skin and red hair. “Number two, it’s weird to say you’re marketing to little girls and being inspired by David Bowie.”
Keville likened the case to the fictional battle between McDonald’s and a similar-sounding restaurant chain “McDowell’s” in the Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America.”
The jury was apparently not convinced that a significant number of consumers associated the dolls with the group.
In their testimony, MGA presented a survey of approximately 1,500 doll buyers which found no consumers who believed there was a connection between OMG Girlz dolls and OMG LOL Surprise dolls.
Keville’s team attempted to thwart the investigation by calling four fans of the group as witnesses, who said they purchased the dolls because they believed they were associated with the OMG Girlz.
Friday’s verdict marked the end of a bitter two-and-a-half-year court battle between MGA and the Harris family. The first legal confrontation between the two parties ended in a cancellation of the trial.
MGA founder Isaac Larian said he was relieved after the judge read the jury’s verdict on Friday. He said he refused to settle the case to protect his workers’ creative license.
“Our designers are the heart and soul of our business,” Larian said. “(The Harris family) was trying to capitalize on their hard work.”
Clifford Harris, who spoke briefly to reporters before leaving the courthouse, previously said he had taken legal action to protect his family’s legacy. Among the OMG Girlz is Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2023/05/26/jury-finds-in-favor-of-toy-maker-in-legal-dispute-with-rapper-clifford-t-i-harris-and-his-wife/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- State visit to China: 4 memorandums of understanding signed this Friday in the presence of Presidents Xi Jinping and Flix Tshisekedi
- Ron DeSantis says he repealed Donald Trump’s First Step Act
- Jury rules in favor of toymaker in legal dispute with rapper Clifford “TI” Harris and his wife – Orange County Register
- Murphy Cassone Tennis Men ends season with over 20 wins
- Dior and Birkenstock reinvent Tokio mules and Milano sandals – Footwear News
- Best Practices for Promoting Employee Well-Being
- Pakistan to try 33 supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan in military courts
- Carol Vorderman calls Boris Johnson ‘diarrhea that keeps on giving’
- A series of meetings between Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto, including after Gibran was summoned by the PDIP
- Stuntman inspired ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ – Deadline
- Caregivers often forgotten as members of dementia care teams | News
- Jeremy Hunt supports more UK rate hikes despite recession risk.