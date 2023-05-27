Bollywood rediscovers Kashmir: Secretary of Tourism Union

New Delhi- Shammi Kapoor’s star “Kashmir Ki Kali” splashed the natural splendor of Jammu and Kashmir onto the big screen in the 1960s and became a major hit. Six decades later, riding record tourist numbers, India, as chairman of the G20, is looking to bring the romance of Bollywood back to the valley.

A three-day tourism task force meeting of the influential bloc was recently held in Srinagar and side events on the theme of film tourism were also organized in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Tourism Union Secretary Arvind Singh interacted with the media and explained how the third G20 meeting on tourism, May 22-24, brought “renewed attention” to film shooting in Jammu -and-Kashmir.

“A few days before the G20 meeting, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shot for a film in Jammu and Kashmir. And many other films, regional cinemas and television series are currently filmed at J&K. Thus, the process continues and Bollywood rediscovers Jammu and Kashmir. And the G20 meeting taking place in Srinagar and the presence of actors like Oscar-famous Ram Charan will further promote film tourism,” he said.

Charan, a lead actor in the Telugu film “RRR” whose song “Natu Natu” became a global sensation and won the Oscar in the category of best original song, had attended a session on “film tourism for the economic growth and cultural preservation” during the G20 meeting.

“I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to showcase the richness of our ingrained culture and mysticism through our films at the G20 Summit. Indian cinema has a unique beauty in its ability to impart valuable life lessons through to highly relevant content,” he tweeted on May 24.

Singh said the G20 meeting held in Srinagar will boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, and film tourism will in turn be promoted, which will fuel the overall tourism growth in the region.

He shared that in 2022, Jammu and Kashmir recorded record attendance of 1.88 crore tourists, out of which 26 lakh had visited the Kashmir Valley, adding that the number is expected to cross the two crore mark for l year 2023.

He cited how films like “Kashmir Ki Kali” romanticized Kashmir in the 1960s and left a deep impression on people’s minds. His delicious numbers sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, are still in people’s consciousness, and are often the subject of popular remixes.

Tourism Union Secretary Singh said that in Pahalgam, a valley was dubbed the “Betaab Valley” after the famous movie “Betaab” (1983) was filmed there. The film from the romance genre was Sunny Deol’s first film.

In the 1964 film “Kashmir Ki Kali”, Sharmila Tagore plays the role of a Kashmiri woman and moviegoers still remember her movie avatar in traditional Kashmiri attire. Directed by Shakti Samanta with music by OP Nayyar, the film’s opening credits offer natural vignettes of the valley in the background.

Between 1960 and 1990, a number of films were shot in Kashmir before militancy came to the fore.

However, in recent years, tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory local government has also introduced a film policy to encourage film shooting there.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is trying to make the best possible efforts to create a vibrant film ecosystem in UT, says the J&K Film Policy 2021 website.

Measures taken to create an appropriate environment and promotion of film production in Jammu and Kashmir include “administrative assistance to facilitate film making in Jammu and Kashmir by setting up a one-stop cell to grant authorization to shoot films, preferably within 2 to 4 weeks”, it says.

Other films shot in Kashmir in recent years include ‘Haider’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Highway’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Notebook’.

When asked if film tourism based on filming locations circuit could be developed in India, like in many foreign countries, Singh replied: “Yes, it is possible”, adding that many governments of State are also taking initiatives.

Film tourism, or film-induced tourism, is a specialized or niche form of tourism where visitors explore places and destinations that have become popular due to their appearance in films and television series.

Globally, filming locations for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films in New Zealand, the ‘Harry Potter’ franchises in the UK and the ‘Game of Thrones’ series are now also popular tourist sites.

