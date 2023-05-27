Watching ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ brings Oklahoma actor to tears

Offer this item Share this article without paywall.

Yancey Red Corn did not hesitate to respond. When asked to rate his experiences at the Cannes Film Festival on a scale of 1 to 10, he immediately replied: It was a 10.

Cannes is where Martin Scorses’ film Killers of the Flower Moon, shot in Oklahoma, had its world premiere on May 20. The film, based on David Grann’s best-selling novel, delves into the true story of the serial murders of oil-rich Osage in 1920s Oklahoma.

Red Corn, a Normandy resident, landed a role in the film as the former Osage chief. He was invited to be part of the Killers of the Flower Moon delegation to Cannes, where he attended festival-related events, walked the red carpet and saw the film.

Red Corn was seated next to Scorsese when the film and its star-laden cast received a nine-minute standing ovation. Among the people Red Corn has seen applauding: Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek and John C. Reilly.

They were staring at me, Red Corn said. And I was just going, Wow. They applauded us. It was very surreal.

It was also very personal.

Red Corns’ great-grandfather was fatally poisoned around the time the Osages were mysteriously dying. Red Corns’ father wrote a 2002 book (A Pipe for February) which chronicled the Osage Reign of Terror from the Osage perspective. Scorsese praised the book at a Cannes press conference.

The film is hailed as a triumph, but it was difficult for Red Corn to watch at times. He says he cried two or three times.

Reading David Granns’ book was really difficult, because you knew these people, Red Corn said. You know these families. My father knew them all. Some of the people who survived told us the stories. We all knew. My family knew. My grandfather knew. They tried to get people to investigate my great-grandfather’s death, and no one did. It was just the system. Everything was against them.

Red Corn said her sister, Moira, came to Cannes as a guest. He said she was overcome with emotion.

Having her there and watching her, I can see how it’s going to be with a lot of Osages, he said, indicating that his sister was almost inconsolable.

Scorsese didn’t really throw the punches to bring Osage’s reign of terror to the big screen, according to Red Corn, who said he couldn’t say enough about Lily Gladstone’s performance in the role. by Mollie Burkhart. She plays the native wife of Leonardo DiCaprios Ernest Burkhart.

Red Corn credited Scorsese and his team for doing proper research and employing the Osage behind and in front of the cameras. In the case of Red Corns, he went from a stage actor a decade ago to a speaking role in a film by an Oscar-winning director.















Red Corn played Chief Bromden in a 2012 OKC Theater Company production of One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest. It was the role for which Oklahoma actor Will Sampson won acclaim in a film of the same name. Oscar winner in 1975.

Red Corn auditioned for the part thinking it wouldn’t have much dialogue and surprise! learned that his character is more wordy in the stage version. A rookie who didn’t know what stage left meant, he said he spent four difficult months memorizing his part because he knew there would be no room for error when of a live performance.

The theatrical experience without a safety net came in handy when the Killers of the Flower Moon opportunity presented itself. Red Corn said he did the first take of his first scene because he was not used to doing reshoots.

There were times when Scorsese urged Red Corn to say whatever was on his mind instead of sticking to the script, but Red Corn wasn’t sure what he meant. What did he do? He pretended to be his great-grandfather or his great-uncle or he fell back on something he remembered from his father’s book. An ad-lib speech earned him a nice remark from Scorsese and a punch from DiCaprio.















Funny thing about it: Immediately afterwards, Red Corn couldn’t remember what he said to deserve the compliment or the punch. I hate to be cliché, but it felt like my dad was there and my great-grandfather and my great-uncle, they were all there. And my grandfather too.

Red Corn was coerced by a friend into auditioning for Killers of the Flower Moon. He thought he would be, at best, an extra background. A casting call in Tulsa led to additional readings.

COVID happened and there was no news, according to Red Corn, unless her hair growth during the pandemic was considered news.

At the end of 2020, Red Corn received a message asking if he would be available to work from March to September 2021. Even after Red Corn was informed that he had secured the role of Chief Bonnicastle, he still felt that could be a background. person. Then scenes from the script were sent to him. He wanted to be a pro and have his lines memorized, so he would recite his lines while looking in the mirror or walking around outside.

Said Red Corn: People would be like who is this crazy Indian man walking down the street with half shaved face and long hair? It’s crazy guys. He talks about tribal stuff like the 18th century stuff.

Actors never know if their scenes will be destined for the editing room. When Red Corn received an invitation to Cannes, he took it as a positive sign that he would appear in the film. He said it was really weird seeing himself on the big screen. Is that really how I talk?

Red Corn said he heard the actors weren’t sure about watching each other because they wished they had done things differently.

But I also knew that Marty is one of the greatest directors, and he and his editor, Thelma Schoonmaker, they weren’t going to put anything up there that they didn’t think was right, Red Corn said. I’m not going to question their ability to create and tell the story and, boy, did they tell a story.

Red Corn said Apple (Killers of the Flower Moon is from Apple Original Films) has done everything first class when it comes to its Cannes-related travel and activities. Red Corn, who visited DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons on the Oklahoma set, didn’t get to hang out with Robert De Niro while filming the movie. Red Corn looked for De Niro at a premiere watch dinner and found De Niro to be gracious.















Red Corn said his cousin, Talee Redcorn, was also in the film and made the trip to Cannes. Everyone sitting at their table at a Friday night dinner had braids, so they dubbed themselves The Braided Bunch.

Red Corn said he and Talee were like brothers. Their dads would have been thrilled to know they were in a movie like Killers of the Flower Moon.

We took them with us as we walked the red carpet, said Red Corn, who wore a Stetson hat (it’s a family tradition) and accessorized with a tribal blanket.

Red corn added: Talee and I grew up in Pawhuska in what used to be called the Pawhuska Osage Indian Village, and here we are, him and I, riding together in a limo to the red carpet and getting out and walking together, and people take pictures of us. I mean, what are the odds? It’s just unfathomable to us. We thought it was just two old Osage guys living downstairs, and here we are.

We asked Red Corn what he meant without spoilers, of course about the film he saw at Cannes. He reiterated that Killers of the Flower Moon was emotional, and he again praised Scorsese for doing the necessary research.

But he showed the Osages as humans, Red Corn said. Lily Gladstone is going to win the Oscar. Leo too, and Marty too. But it was just captivating. It was just a gripping movie.

Red Corn also meant this: I hope when people watch it, they recognize that other Indigenous peoples, all over the world, are being killed and (victims of) genocide by other governments. The film is about white supremacy. It’s about colonialism and how they justify why they kill the Osages and why they deserve land and money. It’s about white supremacy, which is having a strong resurgence right now. I hope it lets people look at each other and know that we should love each other. Hope this helps a little with this in Oklahoma. I hope people can say that we can learn from history. We don’t have to do that again. But, you know, we always repeat ourselves. I hope we can love and treat each other equally and respectfully.

