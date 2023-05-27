The Movie Guru: ‘The Little Mermaid’ a mixed bag, but don’t miss ‘Missing’





“The Little Mermaid” is currently playing in theaters.

Disney/courtesy photo The Little Mermaid (at the cinema) I’m torn about Disney’s new live-action “The Little Mermaid.” On some level, it was frustrating as many live studio remakes have been. Although the casting was great, especially Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, but every time the movie tried to directly recreate a scene from the original, it fell apart. turned out to be a slightly disappointing copy. The timing was slightly off, or the emotions, or he felt stuffed just to get an iconic shot. This is the problem that continues to plague live-action remakes if you’re just going to photocopy the original, or stuff in random content in places that don’t make sense, why redo it at all? You’re not honoring the original, you’re just making people want to watch it instead of the remake. Surprisingly, though, that’s also why part of me loves the new “Little Mermaid.” When he stopped trying so hard to copy the original, he actually managed to justify the whole concept of remakes in a way that no other has. Some plot changes in the back half of the film feel like they were written by someone who loved the original, but wished they had explored things in a slightly different way. During those scenes, I felt like this was the movie that a little kid had kept in his head all these years and was just waiting to make. Support local journalism Give What better reason for a remake could there be? Rating: Two and a half stars Missing (Netflix) If you missed its too-small theatrical run earlier this year, now’s the perfect time to catch one of the best thrillers of the year. Told entirely through video and computer screens, “Missing” is a surprising and unexpected new twist on the classic abduction story. The action never seems far away, thanks to some extremely clever uses of the format, and there are some truly shocking twists that turn out beautifully set in advance once you know where to look. The film follows June, a teenager planning to enjoy her senior year while her mother goes on vacation with her new boyfriend. She heads to the airport to pick them up after the trip is over, but the duo never arrive. There is little the police can do, plunging June into danger and shocking secrets as she desperately tries to find her mother. Storm Reid is fantastic as June, who still misses her late father and often has a difficult relationship with her mother. She’s smart and independent enough that it makes sense that she’d start checking things out on her own, but Reid clarifies that she’s also young and genuinely scared. The film constantly makes her smart and resourceful without giving her superpowers, which only roots you more. Although the screen-only format might make some people wary, especially those who remember 2014’s “Unfriended” director Nicholas D. Johnson is an absolute master of the form. His “Searching” (2018) was a relentlessly tense story about a man’s search for his missing daughter, and he made “Missing” even more exciting. This is one ride you don’t want to miss. Rating: Three and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

