Gary Kent is dead: the stuntman was 89 years old





Gary Kent, the actor, director and stuntman who was also one of the inspirations for Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth character in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ died May 25 in Austin, Texas, The Austin Chronicle confirmed. He was 89 years old. Kent began his career as a seasoned stuntman after traveling to Los Angeles in 1958. Before doubling for Jack Nicholson in Monte Hellman’s “Ride in the Whirlwind” and “The Shooting”, Kent worked in film production offices and acted sideways. , appearing in “Legion of the Doomed”, “King of the Wild Stallions”, “Battle Flame”, “The Thrill Killers”, and “The Black Klansman”. Shortly after his stunt debut in 1965, Kent appeared as a gas tank worker in Peter Bogdanovich’s feature debut “Targets”, then worked on “Hell’s Bloody Devils”, “The Incredible 2- Headed Transplant”, “Angels’ Wild Women”, and Rush’s Richard “Psych-Out”, racking up injuries along the way. While starring in Al Adamson’s soft-core “Lash of Lust,” Kent met Charles Manson and his followers living at the Spahn Movie Ranch, and later told Quentin Tarantino about Manson and his mechanic’s work on the film’s buggy. Although the character of Cliff Booth is also based on other stuntmen, Kent’s story inspired the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequence when Booth meets the Manson family at Spahn Ranch. In addition to performing in front of the camera, Kent has also worked in production jobs and directed, as an assistant director on “Dracula vs. Frankenstein”, the unit production manager on “Phantom of the Paradise” by Brian De Palma, writer-director for “Rainy Day Friends” and director of “The Pyramid”. He was stunt coordinator in “Bubba Ho-Tep” in 2002, but injured his leg. Retired from stunt work, he continued acting until 2020, appearing in “Rondo and Bob”. More recently, he also served as stunt coordinator on “Virgin Cheerleaders in Chains” and “Sex Terrorists on Wheels,” in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The 2018 documentary “Danger God” chronicled his exciting life in stunt work and acting. Born June 7, 1933 in Walla Walla, Washington, he studied journalism at the University of Washington. Kent left college and joined the US Naval Air Force and did publicity for the Blue Angels and performed on local stages, which later led to his move to Houston, Texas, where he wrote, directed and performed at the Alley and Playhouse theatres. In 2009, Kent released a memoir chronicling his career, titled “Shadows & Light: Journeys With Outlaws in Revolutionary Hollywood”. He is survived by his children, Chris, Greg, Colleen, Andrew, Alex and Michael, and his grandchildren, Ethan, Nicolette, Timothy and Hannah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/gary-kent-dead-stuntman-1235626413/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos