Friluftsliv: Hiddenwood Picnic goes from strength to strength after 121 years | News, Sports, Jobs

To loosely translate from Norwegian to English:
fr = free, lufts = air’s, liv = life
The English equivalent = Outdoor Life
In today’s fast-paced society, I was curious about the longevity of organizations. Is their existence measured in years, decades or centuries?
I found my answer in the September 27, 2018 edition of the Harvard Business Review. According to their researchers:
“The average lifespan of an American S&P (Standard and Poor’s) company has fallen by 80% over the last 80 years (from 67 to 15 years)…In contrast, organizations in other industries are celebrating their 100th anniversary and look like they want to be here forever. How do they do it? And what can companies learn from them?”
I was curious because an organization I have known since childhood will celebrate its 121st birthday in June 2023 and is still going strong. This means it is in its second century.
The Hiddenwood Old Settler’s Association was informally founded in 1903 by two early settlers on the south shore of Hiddenwood Lake. Hiddenwood Lake straddles the McLean County-Ward County border eight miles south of Makoti, North Dakota.
The original intent was to attract area farmers to a new retail facility on Hiddenwood Lake. The first year (1903) of what was to become an annual community picnic went well. The second year (1904) was a different story. As a local newspaper reports, “The blind pigs (illegal liquor operations) started doing business in the morning and did business in a hurry all day… He (a Mr. Williams) ran into the house to get his gun… if he had gotten his revolver there would probably have been a lynching.
Luckily for the organization’s longevity, the unsavory characters were sent on the road, and the area picnic settled into a much-anticipated annual family event.
How, then, has the Hiddenwood Picnic managed to survive into its second century? He naturally adopted some of the principles set out in the Harvard study cited above. Here are some examples :
— A stable objective: shaping society, involving children.
The picnic has been, since its third anniversary in 1905, a family event. It was a gathering place for area farmers and their families to be introduced and entertained by local Native American families. It was a place where local and state politicians presented their vision of the state. It was an opportunity for children to participate in games and races and test their entrepreneurial skills with soft drink and candy stalls.
— Stable Stewardship:
Harvard says, “Most organizations change leaders every five years, but the Centennials we studied keep them in place for more than 10 years.” The current chairman of Hiddenwood Old Settlers has led the organization for over ten years and he assumed the role when his father retired from the managerial position.
— Stable openness: performing in public, helping others.
The picnic has always maintained an open forum for local talent. Tales abound of some of the antics of past picnics. In addition, a multi-denominational religious service marks the start of the day’s activities.
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the 121st Annual Hiddenwood Old Settlers Picnic Celebration will take place. Everyone is invited to attend, with a multi-faith church service at 11 a.m. followed by a program, raffles, children’s events, a pie social and more. See for yourself why this organization has survived and thrived into its second century. As the Harvard article says, it may be here forever.
Doug Wurtz grew up near Ryder and graduated from Minot State University. His retirement activities include nature photography as well as serving as a certified interpretive guide for the State Historical Society of North Dakota. He is the past president of the North Dakota Archaeological Association. Doug and his wife, Linda, live in Bismarck.
