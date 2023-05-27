Vicky Kaushal reacts to video of Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing him | Bollywood





Vicky Kaushal reacted a day after a video emerged in which Salman Khan’s bodyguards apparently pushed him at an event in Abu Dhabi. Speaking to reporters, Vicky said sometimes things “get out of proportion”. He also added that “things are not actually as they appear in the videos”. (Also read | Vicky Kaushal gets ‘bulldozed’ to make way for Salman Khan; fans ‘feel bad for him’) Vicky Kaushal received a hug from Salman Khan. On the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet, Vicky told reporters when asked about the viral clip, “Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein useless chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai. useless chatter about a lot of things). Things aren’t quite what they seem sometimes in the video. There’s no point talking about it.” There are unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they sometimes seem in the video. Salman kisses Vicky At the same event, Vicky and Salman Khan also met and shared a warm hug. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account, Vicky was seen talking to several people as Salman walked and stood beside him. Vicky turned around and the two actors hugged. Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote, “Awwww!!! Haters can go cry in the corner now!” Another said, I didn’t want to comment on the alleged stampede until I watched the video. I just did this and I have to admit that I don’t see why it’s becoming such a big deal. Salman and Vicky are currently attending the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. In the much talked about video, Vicky posed for a photo with a fan as Salman entered from the opposite side, escorted by his security. Vicky, apparently, tried to shake hands with Salman. However, the actor’s bodyguards seemed to push him away. As the video went viral on social media, many people reacted to the video. Vicky’s next projects Vicky is preparing for the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars alongside Sara Ali Khan in the film which hits theaters on June 2. It also has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Bahadur is the story of Indian war hero and First Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on December 1. Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is part of YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will have a long appearance in the film. Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra and Varinder Singh Ghuman will be seen in supporting roles, according to news agency ANI.

