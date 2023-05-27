Entertainment
Anushka Sharma makes her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival | Bollywood
Actress Anushka Sharma has finally made her Cannes debut. Photos and videos from his first appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival hit social media Friday night. She opted for a Richard Quinn dress. Read also : Is Anushka Sharma finally heading to Cannes with Virat Kohli for her red carpet debut?
Anushka Sharma’s first look at the Cannes Film Festival
In one video, Anushka is seen walking down the stairs at the Cannes Film Festival venue. She looked better than ever in the off-the-shoulder dress adorned with voluminous floral details. She further enhanced her look with a sleek bun and clean makeup. She accessorized with minimal jewelry.
Why is Anushka Sharma taking part in the Cannes Film Festival?
Anushka is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honor women in cinema. She will be joined by actor Kate Winslet at the event. This opportunity came to her after Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, met French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at the French Embassy in New Delhi.
It is not known when Anushka arrived in Cannes. On May 22, the actor was seen at Mumbai airport. She was with Virat Kohli as they returned to Mumbai after traveling to Bengaluru. She was in Bengaluru where Virat had her IPL match as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. After reaching Bengaluru, Anushka had posted a preview of the city’s rain. On May 24, she was again seen with Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport.
Anushka Sharma’s next movie
Anushka was last seen in Qala. She appeared in a special cameo role. The actor will next be seen in his upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, it’s a sports biopic, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.
She finished shooting the movie last year in December. Sharing several photos from the last day the cast and crew were filming inside a cricket stadium, she wrote in the caption of a post, It’s a wrap on Chakda’ Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to end the shooting! (blue heart, shingle and cricket bat emojis).
