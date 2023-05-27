Juan de Fuca festival milestone shines today, Sunday





PORT ANGELES — The Juan de Fuca Festival, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend, continues to unfold across five indoor and outdoor stages today and Sunday. The festival’s street fair, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, is free and in its traditional space, the grounds of the Vern Burton Community Center at 308 E. Fourth St. Sadie Hale is part of the MoPOP Sound Off! artists appearing at the Juan de Fuca Festival this weekend. (photo courtesy of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts) The dozens of vendors include artisans Juan de Fuca Debut, who will set up near the entrance to the fair. The free Community Stage, featuring local musicians and theater artists, will also be on the grounds of the Vern Burton Center. Inside the Vern Burton, the main festival stage will host a diverse lineup of artists, as will the other stages included in a festival pass. For adults, these are $55 for today and $50 for Sunday; youth 17 and under are admitted free. Silas Crews of Sequim, right, hoists a Juan de Fuca Festival Artisan Street Fair banner with help from Morgan Martholick of Port Angeles Friday outside the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. (KEITH THORPE/DAILY PENINSULA NEWS) Other sites include the Masonic Temple at 622 S. Lincoln St. and the Naval Elks Lodge at 131 W. First St. Among the highlights: Today • 11 a.m. — Port Angeles Ballet Workshop performs at the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom, 131 E. First St. • Noon: — The dancers of Ballet Victoria take to the floor of the Elks Ballroom; Physical comic Henrik Bothe, main scene by Vern Burton. • 1:30 p.m. — Joy in Mudville, Elks Ballroom; “Print and Slurp” art workshop for young people, at the Maker Space inside the Vern Burton. • 2 p.m. – Shakespeare Co. performs a 90-minute “Romeo and Juliet,” Masonic Temple, 622 S. Lincoln St. • 3:15 p.m. — Free felting workshop, Community Stage. • 4:30 pm — Port Angeles High School Choir, community stage; Painting and Tasting Workshop with Mahina Hawley, Maker Space inside the Vern Burton. Sadie Hale is part of the MoPOP Sound Off! artists appearing at the Juan de Fuca Festival this weekend. (photo courtesy of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts) • 5:30 p.m. — The Sam Chase and the Untraditional, maintenance. • 6 pm — Miel du Cœur, Elks ballroom. • 7:15 p.m. — MoPOP Sound Off! artist Wyatt Silva, Elks Ballroom. • 7:55 p.m. — MoPOP Sound Off! artists lavenderhayez, ballroom Elks. • 8:30 pm – March 4, main stage. Sunday • 11 am — Poetry Magazines: Make One, Take One, Community Stage. • Noon — Ballet Victoria — Elks Ballroom. • 1:45 p.m. — Deadwood Revival, Chamber Stage. • 4 p.m. — Stacy Jones Band, main stage. • 6 p.m. — Abakis, Elks Ballroom. Brian Jennings, general manager and cook of the Coyote BBQ and Kokopelli Grill food truck, shakes a basket of freshly baked fries Friday at the Juan de Fuca Festival street fair in Port Angeles. • 6:30 pm — Lee Oskar & Friends, main stage. • 6:45 p.m. — MoPOP Sound Off! artist Sadie Hale, Chamber Stage. • 7:25 p.m. — MoPOP Sound Off! MidPak artists, Chamber Stage. • 8:30 pm — Rose’s Pawn Shop closes the festival, main stage. More information is available on the Juan de Fuca Festival mobile application and on JFFA.org.





