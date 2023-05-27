Actor Sudhakar Reacts to ‘Fake News’ About His Death: Don’t Believe Rumors

Actor-comedian G Sudhakar, who has mainly worked in Telugu cinema for the past two decades, has reacted to rumors of his death. In a video, he urged people not to fall prey to rumors about his poor health and death. He said he was very happy and doing very well. Read also : Sarath Babu’s sister urges people not to spread rumors about her death Sudhakar reacted to reports of his death.

Over the past few days, social media has been buzzing with reports of Sudhakars’ death. Reacting to this information, Sudhakar posted a video in which he clarified that he was alive and well.

In the video, Sudhakar said, Namaste. Everything you read about me is fake news. Please do not believe these rumors or spread them. I’m very happy and I’m doing very well.

Who is G Sudhakar?

Sudhakar made his acting debut as the main hero in the 1978 Tamil film, Kizhake Pogum Rail. He then played the main hero in more than a dozen films.

In 1980, he made a foray into Telugu films with Pavitra Prema. For almost a decade he continued to play leading roles. From the early 90s, he started taking on comedic roles and gained great popularity as one of the top comedians in the Telugu industry.

As a comedian, some of his best movies include Allari Priyudu, Sisindri, Pelli Pandri, Hitler and Dongataa among others. His last screen appearance was in 2017 in the Telugu film E EE.

He became a producer with Chiranjeev-starring the 1988 film Yamudiki Mogudu, and went on to produce three more films. He also starred in the Hindi film, Shubh Kaamna (1983).

