Entertainment
Unions unite in support of Hollywood writers at rally in downtown LA
On Friday, Hollywood writers took a break from picket lines to take part in a multi-union rally in downtown Los Angeles.
It comes as the Writers Guild of America strike ends its fourth week, with no end in sight.
“We are changing the regular schedule of Los Angeles studio pickets so writers can take part in a historic multi-union rally,” WGA leaders said in a message to members last week.
Striking writers were joined by numerous unions for a 5 p.m. rally on South Figueroa and West 12th streets near the Convention Center, where the state’s Democratic Party holds its annual meetings.
According to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, in addition to the WGA, the rally will include members of SAG AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters, as well as hospitality workers, teachers, SEIU 721, SEIU 1000 and AFSCME.
Organizers said rally attendees represented more than 200,000 workers in Los Angeles whose contracts were set to expire.
SAG-AFTRA is nearing the end of its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, and last week its executives called for a vote to authorize a strike ahead of the union negotiations.
The studios are also engaged in contract negotiations with the Directors Guild of America. Friday’s rally changes the picket game plan for the WGA, which since May 2 has held picket lines in front of all major Los Angeles-area studios.
But no progress has been made in resolving the dispute with no news of ongoing talks or on the radar.
“There are no official rules preventing studios from reaching a fair deal with writers when negotiating with another union,” the WGA tweeted Thursday. “It’s the studios’ choice to let the strike continue.”
In an email sent to its members on Monday, the WGA acknowledged how difficult it is for writers to be on strike and not get paid.
“I know it’s tough to be out there emotionally and physically,” WGA bargaining committee member Danielle Sanchez-Witzel wrote in the email.
“But we have to stay there in large numbers. Because it’s about negotiating – being disruptive by picketing and unfolding leaflets and demonstrating in public, in combination with withholding labor , is an action. And we are now an important part of a National and Global Labor Movement.”
The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, including higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.
The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.
The AMPTP pushed back on some of the WGA’s demands, particularly around its calls for mandatory staffing and job guarantees on programs. The AMPTP also pushed back against the WGA’s demands for streaming residuals, saying the guild’s offer would raise rates by 200%.
The use of artificial intelligence has become a major topic. The WGA says it wants a ban on the use of AI and argues that the AMPTP has refused to even negotiate the issue. AMPTP said the issue raises “significant creative and legal questions” and requires “much more discussion, which we are committed to doing.”
The strike has impacted television viewing, with late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” all forced into reruns. The walkout also prompted many television and film productions to shut down as other union members refused to cross picket lines.
The last WGA strike lasted from November 2007 to February 2008. Industry experts have estimated that a 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion. While the two sides are still at odds, many observers fear the current walkout could last even longer.
On June 7, the AMPTP is due to start negotiations with the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has already come out in favor of the scriptwriters on strike. The AMPTP began talks about the work on May 10 with the Directors Guild of America, which is seeking to resolve many of the same issues involved in the WGA standoff. The DGA’s contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/hollywood-writers-to-participate-in-multi-union-rally-downtown-la/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The public holiday weekend could see the hottest days so far with clear weather in the ‘majority’ of the UK | british news
- Unions unite in support of Hollywood writers at rally in downtown LA
- Lungi Ngidi joins San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket
- Heidi Klum’s Majestic Lime Green Mini Dress at Cannes Stuns Fans
- ‘What happened to Donald Trump’: DeSantis goes on the offensive
- Donald Trump Jr. accidentally insults his father
- Erdogan is a ‘family’ in Turkey’s conservative heartland
- Actor Sudhakar Reacts to ‘Fake News’ About His Death: Don’t Believe Rumors
- Buff Golfers open 23rd at NCAA Championship Finals
- Is Google Chrome listening to you?
- Lloydminster returns to fire restriction after three-week fire ban
- Regarding the mandate of the KPK leaders, Jokowi is called upon to modify the presidential decree