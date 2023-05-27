Unions unite in support of Hollywood writers at rally in downtown LA

On Friday, Hollywood writers took a break from picket lines to take part in a multi-union rally in downtown Los Angeles.

It comes as the Writers Guild of America strike ends its fourth week, with no end in sight.

“We are changing the regular schedule of Los Angeles studio pickets so writers can take part in a historic multi-union rally,” WGA leaders said in a message to members last week.

Striking writers were joined by numerous unions for a 5 p.m. rally on South Figueroa and West 12th streets near the Convention Center, where the state’s Democratic Party holds its annual meetings.

According to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, in addition to the WGA, the rally will include members of SAG AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters, as well as hospitality workers, teachers, SEIU 721, SEIU 1000 and AFSCME.

Organizers said rally attendees represented more than 200,000 workers in Los Angeles whose contracts were set to expire.

SAG-AFTRA is nearing the end of its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, and last week its executives called for a vote to authorize a strike ahead of the union negotiations.

The studios are also engaged in contract negotiations with the Directors Guild of America. Friday’s rally changes the picket game plan for the WGA, which since May 2 has held picket lines in front of all major Los Angeles-area studios.

But no progress has been made in resolving the dispute with no news of ongoing talks or on the radar.

“There are no official rules preventing studios from reaching a fair deal with writers when negotiating with another union,” the WGA tweeted Thursday. “It’s the studios’ choice to let the strike continue.”

In an email sent to its members on Monday, the WGA acknowledged how difficult it is for writers to be on strike and not get paid.

“I know it’s tough to be out there emotionally and physically,” WGA bargaining committee member Danielle Sanchez-Witzel wrote in the email.

“But we have to stay there in large numbers. Because it’s about negotiating – being disruptive by picketing and unfolding leaflets and demonstrating in public, in combination with withholding labor , is an action. And we are now an important part of a National and Global Labor Movement.”

The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, including higher residual compensation for streaming programs that have larger viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard fee regardless of a show’s success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increased foreign streaming residuals, and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any material. literary.

The AMPTP pushed back on some of the WGA’s demands, particularly around its calls for mandatory staffing and job guarantees on programs. The AMPTP also pushed back against the WGA’s demands for streaming residuals, saying the guild’s offer would raise rates by 200%.

The use of artificial intelligence has become a major topic. The WGA says it wants a ban on the use of AI and argues that the AMPTP has refused to even negotiate the issue. AMPTP said the issue raises “significant creative and legal questions” and requires “much more discussion, which we are committed to doing.”

The strike has impacted television viewing, with late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” all forced into reruns. The walkout also prompted many television and film productions to shut down as other union members refused to cross picket lines.

The last WGA strike lasted from November 2007 to February 2008. Industry experts have estimated that a 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion. While the two sides are still at odds, many observers fear the current walkout could last even longer.

On June 7, the AMPTP is due to start negotiations with the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has already come out in favor of the scriptwriters on strike. The AMPTP began talks about the work on May 10 with the Directors Guild of America, which is seeking to resolve many of the same issues involved in the WGA standoff. The DGA’s contract with the AMPTP expires on June 30.