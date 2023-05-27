“It’s really difficult to keep hold of your youth”

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: Frontman Robert Smith and The Cure perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s really hard to keep hold of your younger self. When you wrote about it, it’s like a diary when you write songs, and you kind of think, fuck me, was I This sad when I was so young? I had no idea.

So spoke the Robert Smith on the first night of the sold-out Cures, three shows at Los Angeles’ 17,500-seat Hollywood Bowl, addressing an adoring generation who grew up and aged listening to his angsty, angsty confessionals on the last four decades. During each nearly three-hour evening, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted darker post-punk bands (notably A Thousand Hours, with its opening punch, How Long Can I Scream in this wind? / For how long can I cry like this?) certainly hit differently in 2023. But it was the six unreleased songs from Cures’ long-delayed and highly anticipated 14th studio album, Songs from a Lost World (which will be their first LP since 2008 4:13 Dream), which were particularly dark even by Cure standards as Smith, now 64, grappled with his mortality in ways he simply couldn’t in his 20s and 30s.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: Frontman Robert Smith and The Cure perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

I’ve known more of the darker side of life, for real. Before, I wrote about things that I thought I understood. NOW I know I understand it. The lyrics I wrote for this album, for me personally, are truer, Smith told the British NME in 2019, when he first announced plans for the new record. They are more honest. That’s probably why the album itself is a bit more downbeat. I feel like I want to do something that expresses the darker side of what I’ve been through for the past few years, but in a way that engages people. That same year, Smith say it Los Angeles Times This Songs from a Lost World would be quite on the darker side of the spectrum. I lost my mom, dad, and brother recently, and that obviously had an effect on me. It is worth waiting for. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but I’d say that. A lot of songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it took me a long time.

The story continues

Smith, one of rock’s most iconic and instantly identifiable vocals, actually sounded flawless as he dug deep into the Songs from a Lost World material. Launch of a new album song, Another (Happy) Birthday, he cried: And your birthday is the worst day/I sing for a ghost/Happy birthday, I forget how it goes… Although the origins of the songs can be dates back to 1997, Smith could have sung it for his recently deceased musician parents, or for his late brother, Richard. Richard, who was affectionately known as The Guru and was 13 years Roberts’ senior, had a huge influence on the formation of The Cure, teaching Robert to play basic guitar and introducing Robert to his vast record collection in the early 70s.

I Can Never Say Goodbye was presented each night as being specifically about Richard, and included the heartbreaking chorus: Something wicked comes this way/From the cruel and treacherous night/Something wicked comes this way/To steal the my brother’s life. Each bowl night the other Songs from a Lost World the excerpts were Alone, A Fragile Thing, And Nothing Is Forever, and the even closer pre-Endsong, in which Robert sang: And I’m outside in the dark/Staring at the blood-red moon/Remembering the hopes and dreams I had/All I had to do/And I wondered what happened to that boy/And the world he called his/And I’m out in the dark/I wondered how I had become so old.

Cures’ music is actually ageless, and their Shows of a Lost World tour wasn’t all death and despair. As one of the most changeable bands of all time, their slightly varied late-night setlists deviated from the spartan punk-pop of Three imaginary boysto the effervescent Eurodisco of Lets Go to Bed and The Walk, to the bad-acid-trip psychedelia of Highs Shake Dog Shake, for 120 minutes-classics from the time of head on the door And Kiss me, kiss me, kiss me then back to the dirges of the two albums that seem to have the most in common with the future Songs from a Lost World1982s Pornography and the years 1989 Disintegration.

Smith cries wolf and says each album will be the Cures’ last since the release of Disintegrationthat many fans (including the South Park children!) and critics consider it the highlight of the band’s career. (Ironically, Smith wrote this claustrophobically depressing record with the intention of making it a commercial suicide, as he once explained to Yahoo Entertainment, but it ended up being Cures’ biggest release ever. sold 3 million copies and produced a hit single, Lovesong, which went to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later covered by 311, Adele and at least two american idol competitors.) However, it seems that Songs from a Lost World could really be Smith’s final and defining statement.

In 2020, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell said classic pop he advised Smith, we need to make another record. It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and emotional record we’ve ever made, and then we can just walk away from it. He accepted. Listening to the demos, he East this recording. A year later, Smith himself told the british Sunday timeNew [album] is very emotional. His 10 years of life distilled into a few hours of intense stuff. I can’t think of ever doing anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.

There is still no confirmed release date for Songs from a Lost World, but no matter what the future holds for The Cure, the lyrics of new song And Nothing Is Forever resonated deeply this week with the band’s loyal fans in Los Angeles, many of whom had attended all three nights of the run of the Hollywood Bowl cures. My world has grown old/But it really doesn’t matter/If you say we’ll be together, Smith pleaded. Promise me you’ll be with me in the end You’ll remember me tonight.

Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, Amazon