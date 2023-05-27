Summer theater season in a month | Entertainment News





FRANKLIN The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County’s classic summer theater, recently announced that its 27th season will run from June 30 to August 20. According to a press release, the season will open with David Lindsay-Abaires’ comedy Good People, described as a funny and powerful piece about trying to make the American Dream a reality. Five performances per week will be presented until July 16. Next will come the return of the flamenco dance company A Palo Seco, directed by Rebeca Toms from July 21 to 23. Founded in 2010, A Palo Seco have been described as employing lightning-fast footwork and have performed across the United States at venues such as Jacobs Pillow. Next weekend, July 28-30, FSC will feature a return engagement from Julian Fleisher and Band. Fleisher and his four-piece band perform both original tunes and classics from The Great American Songbook. FSC’s final season production will be a world premiere of Kyle Bass, which FSC commissioned in 2022. Set at the start of the American Civil War, Toliver and Wakeman dramatizes the experiences of two real-life historical figures who lived locally. Performances will be held in Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin. Evening shows have a curtain at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 5 p.m. General seating is provided. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25 per person. The public is not required, but still encouraged, to wear masks. Visit www.frankli nstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and reservations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/summer-theater-season-a-month-away/article_5f17a046-fa6d-11ed-98f0-8f601583d703.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos