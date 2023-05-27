ORANGE IN HOLLYWOOD Going from shyness to stardom alongside the biggest names – Orange Leader

ORANGE IN HOLLYWOOD Going from shyness to stardom alongside the biggest names Posted at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023

In 1998, shortly after leaving the US Navy, Drew Waters built a home in Sachse, Texas. It was, in his approximation, about an eighth of a mile from Wylie.

Often he and his daughters would eat breakfast at Wylie, where the older generation would sometimes reminisce about this murder. It’s been 18 years since Candy Montgomery was accused of murdering her lover wife with an axe.

Now I play the guy who finds the body,” Waters said of the HBO miniseries Love and Death, which premiered in April. And I work with incredible actors.

Why not?

How Waters, 49, went from Orange County to Hollywood is apparently a series of why not?

He attended school in Little Cypress-Mauriceville from kindergarten through graduation. He was not active in acting or anything theatrical, unless he performed in a talent show in his senior year. And acting was something he had never even considered.

I was a shy and insecure child, he says. I was a very ADD, dyslexic human being.

He played saxophone until his first year, and in eighth grade he started playing football, where he discovered a passion.

It’s funny because shortly after I became an actor, I had the opportunity to play a character in Friday Night Lights for three seasons where football is key, he said.

Waters left high school with a scholarship to Rice University, but he didn’t use it.

I wasn’t ready to go to college, he said. I decided I wanted to get out of the small town, grow up, see the world, and serve, so I joined the Navy.

He credits the military for giving him strong and motivated leadership. But he wasn’t sure if it would be a full-time career.

And as luck would have it, I was actually sitting in the dining room with my roommate and we were able to take part-time jobs when things were slow, Waters said. Clinton was in office at the time and things were slow, so he got a part-time job as a model scout.

He wished his friend good luck. But his friend insisted on taking him.

He eventually bribed me with a few beers, Waters said.

What was then Pat Wright Modeling Agency took an interest in the Orange County native, immediately, saying she liked his look and wanted to portray him for an event. With nothing to lose, he took a chance and competed with 3,600 other people to come out on top. He returned to the Navy, where he still had six months of active duty remaining, with a contract worth $38,000.

I handed the contract to my (Commander) and said, Sir, I may or may not have done something that could get me in trouble last weekend, he said. I handed him the contract and he said, is this legit? I had no idea, so he said, let’s find out.

Two weeks later, his commanding officer called him back and told him the contract was real. He was advised to seize the opportunity.

But instead, he finished his tour, went into reserve, and returned to Beaumont.

It was then that he received a phone call from a modeling agency telling him that Italy wanted to fly him for just over two months.

I decided to try my luck, he said. It led me into a four-year career of traveling the world, doing things I never thought I would do in a million years. It was crazy. I was on billboards in Times Square. I was in or on every magazine cover at some point and had Mens Fitness covers. People were walking around with my face on the bags of stuff. It was like something I didn’t expect, and I wasn’t really ready for it. I was still a very shy and insecure human being.

But he had the opportunity to shoot a Dell computer commercial in Japan.

I was throwing a ball into a green screen and I fell in love with it, he said. I fell in love with the inner workings of all the technology.

Yet, due to his dyslexia, he dissuaded himself from pursuing anything else on screen.

Green screen dreams

Waters moved to Dallas and decided to open a retail store.

I was going to buy a gym because at that time I had three Mens Fitness blankets, and I was going to use that success to buy a gym, he said.

But his life situations changed and he decided to open a spa instead.

He built it himself.

One day a man walked in and inquired about the builder, as he was looking to build something similar across town.

Hearing he was talking to the man in charge, he offered Waters the opportunity.

I said, yes, of course, why not. So I opened a construction company, he says. In five years, it has grown from a retail store to a full-fledged construction company with partners and three retail businesses.

But something was wrong.

I turned 30. I woke up stressed, miserable, I had a 2-year-old daughter and all I do is chase money, he said. I’m never home. I looked back at what made me happiest, and that was that commercial in Tokyo, Japan. And so I asked myself, can I do this? I didn’t know anything about business and it worked out so I decided to come in two weeks later, told my partners to redeem myself, I’m going to go chase a dream. And I never looked back.

His first big role was Craig Monroe, the husband of Danica McKellars Maddie Monroe in the 2006 TV show Inspector Mom.

After booking it, he was near his trailer when the director came knocking on his door.

He went with him and said, Drew, I’m just gonna come out and tell you the studios didn’t want you.

Waters was swept away. He was literally on his way to shoot a scene.

But the director said, I fought for you. So let’s go and prove them why I fought for you and why they’re wrong.

They then filmed several seasons.

I’ve been very lucky and blessed in my career to be able to work with amazing directors like Oliver Stone, Peter Berg, Michael Bay, the list goes on. We built camaraderie and friendships, Waters said. I think what kept me working was that I was a very lucky personality who showed up, did a job, was respectful and likeable.

True crime at Christmas

Among his credits, Waters has appeared in True Detective, NCIS: Los Angeles and Bones.

Love and Death, which revolves around the crime of Candy Montgomery, debuted on HBO Max in April. Elizabeth Olsen plays Montgomery.

The way she approached a scene was fascinating to Waters.

I just sat there and watched her get ready, he said. And once she got to a point where I felt she was pretty comfortable, I walked up to her and said, I’m just gonna tell you, watching you get ready is scary as hell. The thought process that she is fine; it was so intriguing to me. And shes a master class. She is incredible.

He is currently filming Hysteria!, which stars Julie Bowen and explores the satanic panic of the 80s.

Julie is such a wonderful, bubbly person in Modern Family and you always wonder if they’re really like that, Waters said. And he’s just a lovely human being. Were there to have fun, work hard and build relationships at the end of the day. Even though they are facing the current writers’ strike, they have enough material to shoot the first six episodes.

But in addition to acting, Waters owns a production company. He recently produced and directed Festival of Trees, a holiday romantic comedy.

Our production company, we don’t do anything with free content, he said. We just like to tell stories. I love a lifestyle story. I like true stories, but I like a lifestyle story. So when we tell stories, whether romantic, dramatic or action, they contain an element of real life.

With four directing and 13 production credits under his belt, Waters finally sees himself turning more to directing than acting. But no matter what, his wish for the general public remains the same.

The watching audience is what gives us the opportunity to have a life and a job, because without it we wouldn’t need it, he said. So keep watching. Keep supporting the arts no matter what.

Written by Monique Batson