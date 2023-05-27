Bryce Dallas Howard knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it in Hollywood, and it has nothing to do with being related to the director of a beautiful spirit.

THE jurassic world star, widely known as one of the daughters of Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howards and not Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastaintake from instagram last week to share a revelation she had about the entertainment industry when her former classmates, not her, graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2003.

A message to budding artists and other dreamers, the long legend of messages begins. When I graduated from high school in the spring of 99, I was very optimistic about the start of my career. By the time my classmates graduated from college 20 years ago in May, I felt completely different. There was a harsh reality that I just hadn’t been prepared for: what it *really* takes to succeed in the entertainment industry.

For those unfamiliar with Howard’s biography, she took a leave after his third year at NYU to enter the workforce if you don’t count his appearances in four of his father’s films before that point. Over the next five years, she starred in M. Night Shyamalans The villagehis follow-up lady in the waterand Lars Von Trier Manderlay. She ends up graduated in 2020.

But just like the rest of his normal classmates, Howard has apparently learned that being an actor is, indeed, very, very difficult.

My peers and I were lucky enough to attend one of the best drama schools, but there was a huge gap, Howard continued in his post. While school gave us an incredible foundation, we completed our formal training and still felt stuck because we were told our only option was to wait for someone else to hire us. Sound familiar?

(As an average American, who can’t just walk into a company and say she has a job there, she does! Does Howard know there’s a huge gap between her and most of his peers?)

The 42-year-old continues with some career advice she received from her theatrical grandparents, Rance Howard and Jean Speegle Howard: To consistently earn a living in the entertainment industry, you have to become a multi- hyphen (actor/director/writer/producer) and create work for yourself AND your peers.

(Networking! What a concept!)

Howard goes on to write that his mission is to give newcomers the same strategies as [shes] observed and practiced, because there is a way to do it. She then shares that she plans to offer tips, insights, and stories to help aspiring actors navigate the showbiz landscape. Presumably, we can expect some sort of MasterClass-like course from Howard in the near future.

Listen, I’m not the kind of very online pop culture person who makes fun of Howard for being somehow both a C-list actress. And a serial blockbuster star. I appreciate his contributions to the Dusk saga and thought her controversial run in high heels jurassic world was actually subversive. I even thought she was good at Uglyfor the love of Christ.

Nonetheless, I have to acknowledge the absurdity of this very goofy post that fails to mention his nepo-baby privilege and has far too many mentions of us and us when describing the career trajectory of most actors. Twitter was quick to call out Howard for his tone-deaf post, calling his comments a absurdity And pointing out her illustrated surname. Many of the comments under her Instagram post are also critical.

Aside from the obvious disparity between average people and people with wealthy, well-connected parents, there are many other factors that determine someone’s success or failure in Hollywood, including race, gender, sexuality, height, etc., not to mention the current flop. the state of Hollywood itself, with fast-disappearing shows and soon-to-be AI-generated projects.

I’m not going to dig into any of that, though, because Howards’ post is ultimately harmless, just misguided. And I’m sure some aspiring actors would rather have some (albeit very obvious) advice from Howard on building communities and being your own boss, if readily available.

I also know the internet is also annoyed when actors go out of their way to cater to their nepotism. Even Twitter favorite Allison Williams initially welcomed remarks about her nepo-baby status. got a bit tiring. It’s like when white people acknowledge their privilege to me as if I benefit from knowing that they are self-aware. Venmo me $10,000, instead!

Yet Howard should have at least anticipated how this message would be perceived. Personally, I think the shilling is a guaranteed path to success in an industry that has proven to be anything but meritocracy overall. But a brief statement about the exclusive resources she’s had access to throughout her career would likely lessen some of the backlash.

All in all, I applaud Howard for somehow getting past this terrible NAACP campaign she participated in the Black Lives Matter protests of the 2020s, where she and a group of other white celebrities took responsibility for racism. You will never cease to amaze me!