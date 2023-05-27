Entertainment
What does the silence of the B-Town stars mean?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on the covers of most major magazines and newspapers for her recent photo shoot, her outbursts in Bollywood and her latest outing Citadel received a lukewarm response.
However, her photo shoot for the cover of TZR was very impressive. But above all, his claims about Bollywood over the past few months were shocking and exposed a dark side of Bollywood that everyone knew had always existed but never dared to discuss it openly.
From being stuck to the director demanding to see underwear
Earlier, PeeCee revealed that she was cornered by Bollywood bigwigs and that forced her to move her base to Hollywood. The Baywatch actress said she had beef with people and was tired of Bollywood’s dirty industry politics.
Now she has once again shocked everyone by saying that early in her career around 2002, a director made a very dirty and humiliating request saying he needed to see her underwear.
Priyanka was supposed to play the role of an undercover agent in the film. However, after such a request, PCJ could not look the director in the eye and walked out of the film in two days.
From talking about pay disparity to Bollywood male superstars showing up very late for filming and coming on set like a diva on their own terms, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made several allegations against work ethic and B-town’s biased Group A mentality.
When asked why she’s been quiet for so many years and is talking about it now, the Quantico actress said she’s now come to terms with this phase and is comfortable and confident discussing it. things that had humiliated and bothered her in the past.
Why are the big Bollywood stars and the so-called forerunners and godfathers of the industry silent?
There were strong rumors during the filming of two Don franchise films that Shah Rukh Khan and PeeCee were in a relationship and that it was Gauri Khan who, with the help of Karan Johar, made sure that the actress was not working in Bollywood.
Now that Priyanka said she came out of a rocky relationship with a Bollywood superstar before she met Nick Jonas, everyone is sure she’s mentioning her relationship with SRK.
But throughout this incident, neither Karan Johar nor Shah Rukh Khan said a word. Moreover, apart from Kangana Ranaut, none of the Bollywood stars have come out to deny or accept the truth about the shocking revelations made by Priyanka.
It is quite surprising that the hard core of Bollywood who rallied around their favorite stars when they were allegedly found involved in the drug business remained completely silent.
Also, all their PR machinery had started working overtime to support those big names who were supposed to be involved in drug deals that were stalking big celebrities after the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Is the ‘chuppi’ nothing more than admitting PC’s allegations?
Coming from an established Bollywood superstar like Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has now made a name for herself even in Hollywood, these so called industry godfathers don’t have the guts to deny her claims.
Now, the international actress is in a position where she can fight back and respond to those who dare to cross-examine her statements.
Bollywood has no choice but to let this phase pass in silence and the silence is an indication that the allegations made by the desi girl are true.
