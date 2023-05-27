‘Sanford and Son’ actress Marlene Clark has died

Actress Marlene Clark, best known for her work on the 1970s NBC sitcom Sanford & Sons, is dead.
Appearing on the beloved sitcom alongside Whitman Mayo, Redd Foxx, LaWanda Page, Don Bexley and Demond Wilson, Clark was a key part of the show. Along with appearing on the small screen, Clark also enjoyed a number of feature film credits, playing a leading role in the 1973 horror film. Ganja & Hess with an ensemble cast that included Duane Jones and Bill Gunn.
Wilson, who appeared with Clark on Sanford & Sons, shared a tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing: RIP beautiful actress Marlene Clark. . . It was a pleasure to work with you.
Raised in Harlem, New York, the actress began her career as a model, with her film debut in the 1968 film For the love of ivy.
Although she never achieved the heights of Hollywood fame, Clark enjoyed a number of high-profile collaborations throughout her career, most notably with John Schlesingers. midnight cowboy and Robert Downey Sr.’s Putney Swope, albeit in uncredited roles. That being said, she appeared in a small role in Bruce Lee’s iconic martial arts film. Enter the dragon in 1973.
RIP beautiful actress Marlene Clark. . . It was a pleasure to work with you. 12/19/49 5/18/23
Demond Wilson (@Sanfords_Son) May 23, 2023
