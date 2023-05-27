



Juan Hernandez and Defunded win the Californian

Currently tied with legendary Bald Eagle Charlie Whittingham on eight lifetime wins in the prestigious freshman, $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, Bob Baffert will look to break another American racing standard on Monday by sending the powerful one-two combination of Defunded and Country Grammer as a group of six kids ages 3 and up run a mile and a quarter at Santa Anita in Arcadia, CA. With the immortal Seabiscuit winning the inaugural race at Hollywood Park in 1938, the Gold Cup will be raced for the 85e Monday’s Memorial Day program time. Baffert, whose first Gold Cup victory came with Real Quiet in 1999, picked up his last win with Country Grammer at Santa Anita in 2021. A 5-year-old gelding by Dialed In, Defunded took an easy three-length victory at 1-5 odds in the California G2 1 1/8 mile on April 22 and, in a tough call, earned the top score with a strong recent run under its belt. Second in last year’s Gold Cup, Defunded showed a new dimension by winning the Californian, as he jumped on the break and therefore had to settle well off the pace and rally for victory. At or near first place in most of its races, Defunded, with California victory in hand, enters this year’s Gold Cup at the absolute top of its game. Winner of the G1 Awesome Again Stakes at 1 1/8 mile five starts on October 1, Defunded seeks its fourth Graduated Stakes win on Monday. Owned by Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman, Defunded has a win and a second place finish by a mile and a quarter and is 16-6-4-2 overall with earnings of $1,348,100. Runner-up two consecutive years in the $20m Arabian Cup (G1) and winner of the $12m Dubai World Cup last year, Country Grammer ranks fifth among the Thoroughbreds who earn $12m. money with $14,897,320. After two tight starts at the Saudi Cup on February 25, Country Grammer was never a factor when he was beaten by 13 ¾ lengths at the Dubai World Cup on March 25. A smashing winner by 4½ lengths of all three starts in the G2 San Antonio Stakes on December 26, Country Grammer, who was ridden in his last three starts by the now deceased Frankie Dettori, will secure the services of Flavien Prat, who was on board for Country Grammer’s 2021 Gold Cup victory. Owned by Zedan Racing Stables, Inc., Winstar Farm, LLC and Commonwealth Thoroughbreds, LLC, Country Grammer, a 6-year-old complete horse by Tonalist and Forest mare Arabian Song, has two wins and three seconds out of seven one-mile trials and quarterback and is 16-5-6-1 overall. New Mexico-based trainer Todd Fincher will have his first Gold Cup starter as he saddles Senor Buscador, a G3 winner running a mile at Churchill Downs four starts on October 1. in the G2 Oaklawn Handicap at 1 1/8 miles on April 22, Senor Buscador, a 5-year-old complete horse by Mineshaft, will attempt a mile and a quarter for the first time. From the mare Desert God Rose’s Desert, Senor Buscador was bred in Kentucky by Joe Peacock Sr. and his son, Joe Jr., who is also the owner. Winner of five of his 10 starts, he earned $479,427. GRADE I HOLLYWOOD GOLD CUP,

WITH JOCKEYS AND WEIGHTS IN POST POSITION ORDER Race 8 of 10 Approximate Start Time 4:30 PM PT Country grammar—Flavien Prat—124 Lord Seeker—Luis Saez—122 Yes this time—Kazushi Kimura—122 Funded—Juan Hernandez—124 Pyrolyn—Kent Desormeaux—122 Kiss Goodbye Today—Hector Berrios—122 The first posting time for a 10-race card on Memorial Day, Monday, is at 1:00 p.m. PT with admission gates opening at 11:00 a.m.

