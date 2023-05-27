My Bollywood Dream | Red Reading Hub – Jillrbennett’s reviews of children’s books

my bollywood dream

Avani Dwivedi

walker books

Friday nights are special for the little girl narrator and her family, who head out into the bustling streets of movie destination Mumbai. Driving in their car, the girl uses her camera to capture the sights and sounds of the city and in doing so, imagines a film evolving all around her, with action,

dance sequences and songs. Apparently, she aspires to become a director.

Once at the cinema, she immediately feels the excitement rising in the audience until a silence settles and the film begins. It’s a typical Bollywood love story with lots of Hindi songs and dances, but it’s not just the actors dancing. Caught up in the music, skip the audience members and begin to move in time to the beat, united briefly, by the hypnotic beats.

Our narrator concludes in a good mood by saying that Bollywood movies are filled with many dreams and adventures that I haven’t had yet. but one day I know I can create my own.

Author/Illustrator Avani Dwivedi based her first picture book on her own experiences growing up in Mumbai and it really captures the vibrancy of the streets of Mumbai although I found it a bit more chaotic on my last visit than its representation here. She also captures the magic of these movies, as they were, as they are and probably always will be, hopefully, but with more female directors.