Remembering Mary Tyler Moore, Maisel and Citadel Finales on Prime Video, the New Face of Hollywood





Getty Images Being Mary Tyler Moore She could light up the world with her smile, but Mary Tyler Moore's impact on culture was far greater: first as trend setter Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Showthen as independent career woman Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. This intimate two-hour biographical portrait balances an appreciation of his career that leaned toward Broadway drama and film (an Oscar nomination for Ordinary people) with a heartfelt account of her personal life, which included struggles with alcoholism and diabetes, two divorces, the untimely death of her son, and a happy third act with her husband Dr. Robert Levine. As Veep Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus notes that Mary has fundamentally changed in our culture how we view women in entertainment. First video The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The triumphant series finale of the Emmy-winning comedy reveals the circumstances behind comedian-in-waiting Midge Maisels' (Rachel Brosnahan) long-awaited big break. We've seen in flash-forwards throughout this past season how big of a deal Mrs. Maisel has become, but there's undeniably something thrilling about seeing the moment it all starts to happen. As she memorably puts it: Being a coward is only cute in The Wizard or Oz. gnat and Marie Tyler Moore would have been good friends. Citadel Already renewed for a second season, the big-budget spy thriller from Russo Brothers ends its first year with an elaborate action sequence aboard a submarine containing nuclear weapons. This is where Citadel agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) head to foil vindictive Manticores Dahlia Archer (Leslie Manville)'s scheme, with the fate of their kidnapped daughter including Mason. /Kyle has just learned of the existence in the balance. And who is the mole responsible for the current misfortunes of Citadels? This revelation is likely to Citadels second season even more interesting. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The soul of a nation This year's stunning Oscar sweep Everything everywhere all at once, including wins for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, was seen as a long-awaited breakthrough for Asian representation in Hollywood cinema. A new edition of The soul of a nation explores the turbulent history of how Asian Americans, Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have been portrayed over the decades, including interviews with veteran actors James Hong and Nancy Kwanand the Chinese-American movie star's niece Anna May Wong. night line co-presenter Juju Chang sits with Everywhere stars Yeoh and Quan. Other interview subjects include actors Jason Scott Lee (Doogie Kameloha, MD) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (I have never). Starz Power Book II: Ghost Starz's Hit Season 3 Finale Power Book II: Ghost (8/7c) discovers that Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is under investigation by the Feds, forcing the Wall Street intern and drug dealer to associate with those who betrayed to protect his family. Elsewhere, Queen Monet (Mary J. Blige) consolidates power within her empire. For a lighter reprieve, Starz is releasing the second season of its hit comedy Run the world (9:30/8:30c), about the sisterhood of three best friends in Harlem. What's next for Whitney (Amber Stevens West) now that she and her fiancé Ola (Tosin Morohunfola) are on their way out? And her best friends Renee (Bresha Webb) and Sondi (Corbin Reid) find the right balance between love and career?

