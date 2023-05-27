Scane headlines Northwest’s prolific offensive effort in NCAA Semifinal win over Denver Izzy Scane headlines Northwest’s lacrosse in NCAA Semifinal

Entertainment
CARY, NC — As of Friday, no team had scored double-digit goals against Denver all season. Neither opponent had managed to overcome their announced zone defense either.
Leave it to graduate student forward Izzy Scane to roll out the Pioneers (22-1, 6-0 Big East). Facing the nation’s No. 1 defense in Denver, the 2023 Tewaaraton runner-up did it all. Scane played an aggressive, composed defense in transition and scored goals from seemingly impossible angles. Goal by goal, Scane and the Wildcats (20-1, 6-0 Big Ten) dismantled the Pioneers’ vaunted defense en route to a 15-7 victory in Friday’s NCAA semifinals in Cary, North Carolina .
The Cats’ offense was the first to dominate the Pioneers this season, scoring in double digits and slipping past Denver’s dynamic defense. Propelled by Scane’s six goals, NU are heading to their first NCAA Finals since 2012.
Heading into Friday’s game, the Cats tried to pay little attention to all the Denver talk, Scane said, focusing instead on themselves. It paid off on the ground, she says.
“Our offense did a great job moving the ball and creating chances for each other, and just focusing on our offense not as much as their defence,” Scane said.
However, NU initially struggled on offense and on the draw circle. Denver thrived by creating chaos early on, confusing the Cats defense and scoring several close field goals. NU’s struggles extended to their offense as well, as the Cats played battered and threw passes. By the end of the first quarter, the Cats trailed 4-2 and had only two draws to the Pioneers’ five.
The Cats signed up during the second quarter. Sophomore midfielder Samantha Smith, who had been dropped from the draw, returned to the circle and excelled in beating Denver.
Fueled by more wins on the circle, NU’s offense began firing on all cylinders. A streak of four straight second-quarter goals, including a Scane-caused turnover that became an electric quick-break goal from freshman forward Madison Taylor, changed the momentum. At halftime, the Cats held a 6-4 lead – their biggest lead of the game at that point.
“It took us a second to fight back,” Scane said. “We tried to take our time in attack, to focus on ourselves and luckily it started at the back of the cage. Then things started rolling.
NU’s defense was just as dynamic from the second quarter. The Cats had three forced turnovers in the second quarter, and grad student goaltender Molly Laliberty began to find her footing after giving up four goals in the first quarter.
Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said Denver’s offense initially “stressed out” the Cats. Then NU started capitalizing on opportunities, winning ground balls and playing “really clean defensive stick,” she said.
Laliberty said the NU defense worked hard to “stick together” in difficult times, and his unit was confident they would eventually control the game.
“We started off a little slow, and that’s okay,” Laliberty said. “We made some adjustments. No game will be perfect, but I’m really proud of the defense and everyone on the pitch for adapting to what was thrown at us and coming out strong after those first four goals.
The second half turned into an attacking clinic for NU. Graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan had some fun, at one point, narrowly beating the shot clock to snatch a goal from Denver defenders. Later, she crossed almost the entire Pioneers area to score. Rhatigan’s efforts proved essential for the Cats and she finished the game with four goals.
Taking advantage of a battered and frustrated Denver defense, NU continued to dominate in the fourth quarter. After senior forward Erin Coykendall pushed the lead to 10 goals with just over five minutes to play, Amonte Hiller retired her offensive starters. Shortly after, she also pulled Laliberty, sending in first-year goaltender Francesa Argentieri. Throughout the final frame, a vibrant, excited sea of purple and lavender in the bleachers roared with approval.
Heading into her first title match since 2012, Amonte Hiller said she was “really, really grateful”. Her team is trying to “savor every moment” this weekend, she added.
Friday’s game was also something of a revenge for Scane, who saw her team give up an eight-goal lead in the 2022 NCAA Semifinals as they sat on the sidelines with an ACL injury. Since then, Scane said she’s been focused on enjoying every moment, including those in this weekend’s Final Four.
“We’ve had an extra week with our best friends, and just being on the pitch has been phenomenal,” Scane said. “This year I had the most fun of my life.”
