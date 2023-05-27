Her Name in the Lights: Abigail Curran’s Journey to the Great White Way

WILLIAMSBURG Abigail Curran lives her life center stage, where she is happiest. While juggling auditions, bookings, and her personal life, it’s the determination to be a Broadway star that truly makes her heart happy.

But it didn’t start like that.

“Growing up, my parents always got us moving, but dancing wasn’t one of the things that came to mind when it came to after-school activities. Until about fifth grade, my mom made me play basketball, lacrosse, drawing lessons, sewing, all the extracurricular activities a kid can do, but I wasn’t good at anything. . I was the kid who shot a basketball and scored two points and celebrated the end of the season. I was a happy, excitable kid, but I never really found my place,” Curran recalled.

Curran, a Williamsburg native who now calls the Big Apple home, thinks a lot about fifth-grade Abigail. No surprise, since that’s where the love for the stage began.

A student at Walsingham Academy, Curran went to see the high school production of “Meet Me in Saint Louis” as a fifth grader, and she was hooked.

“I remember going with my mum who was a board member at Walsingham and we were just going out to enjoy a Friday night. I looked at it and said to my mother “I really want to do this”. From that day on, my mom threw me into dance classes and the rest was history,” Curran said.

Determined to attend New York University and the Tisch School of the Arts, she made a decision during her high school career that she believes helped her succeed.

“I’ve always been such a determined kid, and since I started dancing so late compared to most, I felt so behind. My first lead role in a musical was “Peter Pan” at the Williamsburg Players. Through my lead role experience, I knew I had to train harder and spend more hours in theater to achieve my ultimate goal, which at the time in high school was to get into NYU. I went to my parents and told them I wanted to be homeschooled so I had more time to train,” Curran said.

Leaving behind a traditional high school life, Curran never doubted his decision to pursue his dreams. After graduating from the Tisch School of the Arts in May 2022, Curran’s professional career took off.

“We always tell young performers that it will be a very difficult path. But you’re usually told that by someone who’s been through the hard times before. I think the last semester of school has been tough and as you audition and get told no, you realize that you really are signing a deal with the devil. I’ve been so blessed this past year that I’ve been able to work consistently,” Curran said.

From Kristine in “A Chorus Line” to Rhoda in “White Christmas”, Georgette in “Amelie” to the Ensemble in “Damn Yankees”, the list keeps growing.

Curran hopes to inspire the next generation of artists. According to her, the best advice she can give to those moving up the ladder is to remain passionate about their craft, even in difficult times.

“The audition represents 90% of an artist’s career. When you audition for a musical, it all depends on what the casting team is looking for. Nine times out of 10, what you do in the room is not important, it is more important, do you match what we are looking for in terms of type and ability? You have to trust your instincts because if you don’t trust yourself it will never work. You have to know that you are incredibly capable of anything you audition for and if you don’t get it it’s not because of you, you just weren’t at the right time, in the right place,” Curran said.

Many people inspired Curran and helped her on her journey to New York and her Broadway dreams. Fifth grade Abigail is so proud of herself and every day is a pinch moment

“I’m so grateful to so many people who have worked with me and helped me along the way, but I’m also so proud of this little girl, little Abigail, who has really worked so hard to get where she is. she is now,” Curran said.

Curran has learned a lot about herself on stage and off. One thing in particular that she wants all performers to know is the art of being nice.

“In the middle of climbing that theatrical ladder, you meet a lot of people who want the same thing you do. There are so many people who want to be on Broadway, there are so many people who want to make the stage their main income. It’s not a one-time dream. There are a lot of very selfish and mean people out there and it’s an easter egg when you find an artist who really wants the best for their peers. Kindness is such a superpower in this area, especially in the audition scene, community is everything and being kind on the lowest days is the most important thing,” Curran said.

Curran fulfills her dream every day that she hits the streets of New York.

“I’m a big dreamer, and my dream is to be on Broadway. I want to be on Broadway show material that I’m very passionate about. My end goal is to work, work, work and perform, perform, perform, because that’s what I live for. I live for the stage lights,” Curran said.

Although the journey is not easy and is often filled with hard work and disappointment, Curran wakes up each day grateful for her love of the performing arts.

“Work ethic is paramount. I firmly believe that all the successes I have achieved so far are due to my hard and deliberate work. I’m always the first to arrive at a rehearsal and the last to leave; no amount of practice is ever enough and no amount of repetition is ever too much. This, of course, stems from passion. My passion for the performing arts is so deeply rooted that I would sacrifice all my time to be the best performer I can be,”

For more information about Curran, visitabigailmariecurran.com.