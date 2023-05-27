Priyanka Chopra says she ‘was a scared girl’ at the start of her Bollywood career | Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra is often praised for her bold choices. However, the actress, who was crowned Miss World 2000 at the age of 18, said there was a time during the early years of her Bollywood career when she took little ones very seriously. things. Priyanka said she was once a “scared girl”. Read also : Priyanka Chopra recalls how Bollywood filmmaker needed to see her underwear, calls it dehumanizing Priyanka Chopra said that in her early twenties when she started in the film industry, she was scared. After Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, she joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) . She looks back on her early years in the film industry in a new interview. Priyanka’s advice to her young self When asked if she could “rate her past, what would it be,” Priyanka told Filmfare: “I would say relax. It’s not that bad. I used to to take the smallest things very seriously. I have cancer and I am sensitive so I was going into my shell. I used to be emotionally hurt. It was hard for me to get up and go to work. because I felt such a burden after any failure or lost opportunity. The actor added that she was a “scared girl” during her early years in the film industry, as she didn’t know anyone when she first started out. Priyanka said: “Especially in my early twenties when I started in the film industry. I didn’t know anyone. I was a scared girl who came and worked with some of the biggest stars, that I grew up watching tv.. but i think the only rating i would give this girl is that she will be fine.smile a little more and enjoy the process. Priyanka Chopra’s bitter experience in Bollywood In a high-profile interview earlier this year, Priyanka said she wasn’t the happiest with the job she was getting in Bollywood. She also revealed how she had “beef” with some people in the industry and why she chose to move to Hollywood. Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in March, Priyanka said: “I was being pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a bit tired of politics and said I needed a break.” After trying her luck in the American music scene, Priyanka took part in her first American show Quantico in 2015. Since then, Priyanka has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions and Love Again, among others. His highly anticipated Prime Video Citadel series was released in April.

