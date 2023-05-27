Entertainment
Kenneth Anger, influential queer filmmaker and author of ‘Hollywood Babylon’, dead at 96
Gay filmmaker and author Kenneth Anger, known for his , homoerotic films and wild gossip Hollywood Babylon books, died at the age of 96.
Anger died on May 11, but his death was not widely reported until this week. He died in an assisted living facility in Yucca Valley, Calif., Spencer Glesby, spokesperson for Sprth Magers, an art gallery that represented Anger, told national media.
Anger, sometimes called the godfather of queer cinema, grew up in the Los Angeles area and started making movies as a youngster. He was 20 when he made Fireworks, shot at his parents’ home in Beverly Hills while out of town. Anger appears in the 14-minute film having a sadomasochistic encounter with a group of muscled sailors, one of whom undoes his pants to reveal a Roman candle, as The New York Times described the film in his Anger obituary.
Fireworks was a daring exploration of gay desire, The Washington Post notes, and film scholar Ryan Powell called it arguably the most hyped homoerotic film of the post-war years. A theater operator who showed the film was found guilty of breaking obscenity laws, but the conviction was overturned on appeal.
His most famous film, 1963 Scorpio Rising, follows the adventures of a group of bikers in leather jackets as they ride and party. It alternately treated motorcyclists as sex symbols, neo-Nazis and potential messiahs, intercutting footage from a Christian educational film about Jesus, according to the Job. Anger said the film was a documentary using real bikers. Because it featured frontal nudity, Anger was charged with indecency, but he was cleared by the California Supreme Court.
With its extensive use of pop music, Scorpio Rise presaged the rise of music videos. It included songs from Elvis Presley, Ricky Nelson, Ray Charles, Bobby Vinton and Little Peggy March.
Fireworks And Scorpio Rise are part of Angers Magick Lantern Cycle, along with seven other short films. The last, Lucifer Rising, depicts Lucifer not as the devil but as a god of light, the Time notes, and Anger called Lucifer the patron saint of movies. Anger completed the first version of the film in 1972, but he revised it several times. Bobby Beausoleil, a disciple of Charles Manson, wrote the score from prison, where he was serving a life sentence for murder.
Another film from the cycle, 1954 Inauguration of the Dome of Pleasure, grew out of Angers’ interest in the work of occultist and poet Aleister Crowley. It depicts historical and mythological figures in a dreamlike way; famed columnist Anas Nin was among the cast.
Admirers of Angers’ work included writer and filmmaker Jean Cocteau, playwright Tennessee Williams, and sex researcher Alfred Kinsey. Anger, living in Europe in the 1950s, showed Kinsey a gay cruising area in Italy. J. Paul Getty Jr. was one of Angers’ financiers and Anger worked with music stars like Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull.
Angers Hollywood Babylon the books reached a wider audience than his films. They contained anecdotes about the movie stars’ sex lives as well as graphic descriptions of their deaths and other controversial items. The first volume was published in France in 1959 but was suppressed for a time in the United States, where it was finally released in 1975. A follow-up, Hollywood Babylon II, came out in 1984. The books were popular but were criticized as inaccurate.
Anger, however, defended his work. He told the site Dizzy in 2011 he had a draft of a third volume but added, I can’t publish it because it involves some personalities like Tom Cruise who would sue me, even though the material is very carefully checked and verified. He and a handful of others, not many, a select group, consider themselves Scientologists, and Scientologists love to sue people!
Anger disdained being labeled as a major figure in queer cinema, once saying, I don’t like being put in a cubbyhole, according to the Time. But critics have observed that there’s no denying its influence on cinema in general, queer or not.
Angers’ personality belied his last name, which he changed from Anglemyer, writes Ronald Bergan in The Guardian. Having met him a few times in his later years, I found him a charming man, full of witty anecdotes, Bergan noted in his obituary of Anger, adding: “He was a kitty, albeit with claws ready to strike if necessary.
