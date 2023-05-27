Entertainment
Spy: Multi-talented Kiwis recruit Hollywood agents
Grace Palmer. Photo/Michael Craig
Kiwi actors have long been known for their talents and work ethic.
But now they’re finally stepping into Hollywood’s door for their writing and production skills.
The showbiz industry calls them multi-hyphenate – someone who does several different jobs – as actor-director, writer-producer.
Taiki Waititi is the ultimate multi-hyphen as a writer-actor-director.
Talent agent Imogen Johnson of Johnson & Laird Management regularly travels to Hollywood to open doors for Kiwi talent.
After 25 years as a talent agent, she hasn’t been afraid to knock on doors in Los Angeles to make sure her clients Grace Palmer and Joe Daymond have the right representation for their stacks of creative ideas. They recently recruited American talent agents, in addition to their Kiwi representation.
People like Joe and Grace are true creatives who not only perform, but also write their own material and produce original content. It is so gratifying to see that they are now represented in the United States in several disciplines.
For Palmer – who co-wrote and starred in a local comedy Good grief, which was screened by the Sundance channel internationally – the timing is perfect. She just got the green light for her second US sitcom season Animal control.
In the United States, she can organize meetings and go around her creative ideas.
She and her husband Rawiri Jobe have a base in Los Angeles and will return to Toronto for the filming of animal control Later this year.
Daymond – who wrote and starred in a local comedy Bouncers and who has produced a prolific amount of popular online content for his production company, This is West Park, spent more time in Los Angeles this year.
He just returned home for a gig at the NZ Comedy Festival after performing in some of America’s most iconic comedy stages, including a gig at the Main Room of LAs Comedy Store alongside the likes of Theo Von and Brittany Schmidt. With connections made through his Los Angeles management, Daymond, who is famous for having plenty of irons in the entertainment fire, has mixed it in with comedy royalty, including Dave Chappelle.
We love seeing our clients succeed on the global stage, networking is part of the creative mission in Los Angeles, says Johnson.
It takes something incredibly special to ensure international representation – you have to be at the absolute top of your game or you won’t get a look there. But there’s definitely a chemistry required: it takes a unique mix of world-class talent, along with luck and of course – hard work.
Grace and Joe are perfectly positioned with the talent work and time to showcase their creative work, which is a way to ensure the longevity of their careers and also helps to energize our national sector when they return to work in Nova Scotia. Zeeland.
Tom Sainsbury is another one of New Zealand’s comedy geniuses who recently visited the United States and, as he told Spy, he was meeting some crazy Americans with a few projects in the works. Spy learns he shared a notepad with another funny person, Jaquie Brown.
Over the past six years, Brown has written two feature films, which she recently said Reset magazine she successfully pitched in Hollywood and they are now in development with announcements imminent.
And while we love to see talented Kiwis flying in the nest, one such actor has just returned home and signed with Johnson as a local representative. Keisha Castle-Hughes lived in New York for five years, working in a lead role on FBI: Most Wanted.
She is visiting home with her American husband Donny Grahamer and their toddler Matilda to see her family and re-establish her acting career Downunder with plenty of opportunities on both sides of the Tasman.
