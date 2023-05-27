New features are coming to Spanish Springs | News | Daily Sun Villages

Residents will gradually experience the subtle twists of downtown Spanish Springs as it evolves.

The restaurant and bar scene is taking steps to welcome residents and visitors to additional venues, work continues on a new gym and juice bar, and second-floor apartment living is on the rise. horizon.

It all comes as Spanish Springs prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we strive to keep it healthy and filled with the services and activities that residents enjoy, said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. Its story is one of reinvention, and is committed to adapting for the reuse desired by residents.

FMK Restaurant Group is one such company that is increasing its investment in the home square. As one of the new tenants, along with Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill, FMK has always intended to provide an outdoor bar on site.

(It) only makes the restaurant better, said FMK CEO and President Fred Karimipour. This is something we planned from the start, but it took several months to go through the approval and clearance process, and now it is happening. Were making it happen.

The bar will have 12 seats with additional tables, bringing the total capacity of the area to 20 customers. The new area is expected to open in August, Karimipour said.

I think it’s something the residents really appreciate and were there to please, he said. Were there to give them what they want.

The future Blondies, being developed at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, is also an open-air bar concept, but will complement seating at other restaurants. Plans are underway to allow customers to order food from these restaurants, McCabe said, while taking advantage of shaded seating along the east side of The Sharons.

Don’t think of this as just another bar shack in Spanish Springs, McCabe said. Well have extended opening hours. It will have a bigger selection of beers and more cocktails.

Kariminpours FMK Restuarant Group is doubling down on its commitment to serving Spanish Springs by seizing the opportunity to open another restaurant at the former location of Augustines 1812 House. The team spent part of Friday looking at their future dining space.

FMK is in the process of selecting a new concept and name for the venue and hopes to share news about plans for the new restaurant soon, Karimipour said.

The restaurant will reopen in the fall of 2023, he said.

Coastal del Mar became an overnight sensation in Spanish Springs after opening in November 2022 and Karimipour is confident the new restaurant can replicate its success.

The reception we have received at Coastal del Mar has been incredible, said Karimipour. The locals welcomed us with open arms. We are happy to do it again.

Karimipour strongly believes in the future of Spanish Springs, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.

We are honored and thrilled to be a part of all that is happening in Spanish Springs, he said.

Construction is well underway to create new living opportunities in the heart of Spanish Springs with The Lofts at Van Patten House, which will include seven one and two bedroom apartments.

A covered golf cart parking structure for future residents of the Lofts at Van Patten House will be added. A portion of the parking lot behind the Van Patten Building which is currently a landscaped bed will be converted to accommodate eight golf carts.

The upcoming apartments will make Spanish Springs our first mixed-use downtown, said Matt Hoopfer, executive director of Commercial Property Management. So we decided to do some cool stuff there.

Several of the ideas were inspired by the popularity of Sawgrass Grove, which opened last year. Sawgrass Grove has been so well received that when we looked at Spanish Springs, we were able to modernize some of these concepts here so old become new, said Mark Morse, President and CEO of The Villages at the recent Evening With The Developer.

Also coming soon to Spanish Springs:

Genesis Health Clubs will breathe new life into the Rialto Building, which was being renovated as a movie theater when the pandemic closed cinemas around the world and halted cinema. The ongoing renovation includes a nutrition zone, juice bar and smoothie shop that will be open to the general public in addition to fitness upgrades for members.

The exterior facades of the Van Patten building and the El Mercado building are being updated to make the storefronts more retailer-friendly.

The main entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square is getting a facelift. The crumbling walls on either side of Main Street at the intersection with US Highway 27/441 will soon feature new signage with The Villages logo and the name Spanish Springs Town Center.

Nearby, work is underway on the future Cordoba Recreation, which will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, pavilion, walking path, station post office and an open space accessible to all villagers. A 25-villa neighborhood will be built on the site in a future phase, bringing more residents closer to nearby Spanish Springs.

We are committed to keeping Spanish Springs and all of our downtown areas active areas that serve as focal points for our residents, McCabe said. It’s all part of pursuing the residents’ dream for generations to come.

Read this story and many more in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.