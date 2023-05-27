Paul Walker’s Brother Cody Names His Newborn Baby After Late Actor





Cody Walker paid tribute to his late brother Paul Walker after the birth of his third child in a touching nod to the actor for carrying on the family name. Paul, who was best known for his role as Brian OConner in the Fast and Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013. He was 40. Cody, 34, and his wife Felicia Knox have named their third child Paul Barrett, or “Bear,” nearly a decade after the actor’s horrific accident. This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt like it was the right time,” Cody tell people.





Actor Paul, pictured with young Cody in 2003, died in a car accident in 2013. Getty Images My brother, Caleb, and I have finished having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations. “Within the family, he went through little Paul or Paul 4, even if he quickly exceeded our father in size. It was important to me that this name continue,” Cody added. Cody, who stepped in to help wrap up filming for “Furious 7” after Paul’s death, welcomed his third child on April 30.





Cody is already the father of a five-year-old daughter, Remi Rogue, and a two-year-old son, Colt. Instagram/@codybwalker





“It was important to me that this name continue,” Cody said of his late brother’s name. Instagram/@codybwalker It took the couple less than 24 hours to decide on a name for their newborn. Cody already shares five-year-old daughter Remi Rogue and two-year-old son Colt with Knox, whom he married in 2015. It comes as Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, has shared the signs she is receiving from her late father almost 10 years after his tragic death.





The couple are now the proud parents of three children. Instagram/@feliciakwalker Meadow Paul’s only child was just 15 at the time of the tragic accident in 2013. For me, his numbers, four and seven are my dad’s favorite numbers, the 24-year-old model says E! News. And I swear whenever I doubt anything or argue with anyone or anything, I start seeing fours and sevens everywhere. So I always know it’s him. Meadow recently followed in her father’s footsteps by making an appearance in the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X released last week. To me, that’s super exciting and he’d be amazed if that happened, she shared earlier this month.

