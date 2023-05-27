Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn brings home his first electric car

Ajay Devgn is one of those names in Bollywood that needs no introduction. The iconic actor has been in the industry for a long time and over the years he has delivered a ton of success. While the actor is known for his acting skills, he recently made headlines for a whole new reason. It has now been noted that the actor is a car enthusiast and his taste in cars is impeccable. He’s taken delivery of some of the most luxurious cars in the country, and most recently he took delivery of his first all-electric car. And true to style, Ajay Devgn has taken delivery of the all-new BMW i7, which is the brand’s flagship electric sedan.

The video of Ajay Devgn’s latest addition was shared on YouTube by CS12 vlogs on their channel. In the video, the car can be seen going through the traffic light twice. It should be noted that Ajay Devgn opted for the stylish shade of Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic, which is a bespoke color from BMW’s personalization department – the BMW Individual.

The BMW i7 is the company’s all-electric luxury flagship sedan and exemplifies its dedication to sustainable transportation. It is the most expensive model in the i-series electric car range. The i7 has a sleek, futuristic look with a sizable grille that sits low to the ground and a sloping roofline. It closely resembles the most recent generation ICE 7 series in appearance. To set it apart, it features blue highlights, new alloy wheels and the “i” badge.

The interior of the i7 is also identical to that of the latest generation 7 Series flagship car. The infotainment system and instrument cluster both have curved screens, with the latter measuring 12.3 inches. and the first measuring 14.9 inches. The i7 is equipped with a full-width light strip and runs on the most recent version of BMW’s iDrive 8 operating system. Additionally, a 31.3-inch 8K “cinema” display for video streaming via Amazon Fire TV is mounted on the roof of the i7 and can be folded down. The rear doors include a 5.5-inch touchscreen that controls the infotainment system, climate control, and seats.

To power the all-new BMW i7, two electric motors, one on each axle, are used in the i7 xDrive 60 variant. They produce 544 horsepower and 745 Nm of torque. The i7 is equipped with a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a range of 591 to 625 km in the WLTP cycle. The i7 has a top speed of 239 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4.7 seconds, according to BMW’s claims.

The Electric 7 Series can be charged using up to 195 kW of direct current or up to 11 kW of alternating current. The i7’s batteries are estimated to take around 34 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% using the latter method. A notable feature of the i7 is its ability to provide both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, through the use of one or two electric motors, depending on the model.

The BMW i7 is priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) and competes with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which costs Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It also competes with the Porsche Taycan, which has a price range of Rs 1.53 crore to Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the i7 competes with the Audi e-tron GT, priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom).

Besides the BMW i7, Ajay Devgn recently took delivery of an all-new Mercedes S 450 4MATIC, the German manufacturer’s flagship sedan. This luxury sedan is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. The S 450 4MATIC claims 365 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. As the 4MATIC suffix indicates, this version of the S-Class comes with Mercedes-Benz’s all-wheel-drive system. The engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox and is assisted by an EQ boost mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency.

In addition to top-end offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Ajay Devgn also has several other desirable cars in his collection, including the mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes Maybach GLS600, the latest generation of the BMW 7 Series, BMW X7, Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7, Mini Cooper and Audi A5 Sportback.

