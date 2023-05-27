What to do in Baltimore from May 26 to June 1





Sci-fi and fantasy fans gather every year at a convention, listen to a 90s band, blow bubbles in the park, sample German food and drink, attend an art festival or watch a comedy show from a TV star. Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus performs live at Madison Square Garden last week in New York City. The band is coming to Baltimore on Friday. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images) Rock it like the 1990s when Blink-182 perform at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. The alternative rock band is known for songs such as All The Small Things, Whats My Age Again, Adams Song, etc Ticket prices range from $64 to $214. ticketmaster.com Friday 7:30 p.m. The Baltimore Science Fiction Society presents Balticon 55, a celebration for science fiction lovers. (HANDOUT) Do you dream of riding a dragon or exploring the cosmos from the bridge of a spaceship? Then you should visit Balticon 57 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel, 202 E. Pratt St., this weekend. Guests include Adam Stemple, son of Jane Yolen, author of the children’s book Pirates in Petticoats; John Scalzi, author and creative consultant on the science fiction television show Stargate Universe; artist Ariel Burgess and more. Adult admission is $25 to $60 per day; young adults, ages 13 to 24, cost between $13 and $35; and weekend passes are $95 for adults and $48 for young adults. For more information, visit: balticon.org Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday Comic Marlon Wayans is coming to the Baltimore Comedy Factory this weekend for a series of shows. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casi) Enjoy a night of laughs when Marlon Wayans performs at the Baltimore Comedy Factory, 5625 ODonnell St. Show times are Fridays at 8 and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. The actor/comedian has starred in his own TV shows including The Wayans Bros and movies like Scary Movie, White Chicks, A Haunted House and more. Tickets are $45. baltimorecomedy.com Friday Saturday Sunday Watch your kids have old-fashioned fun blowing and blowing soap bubbles at Baltimore’s 7th Annual Bubble Parade at Riverside Park, 1703 Covington St. The event focuses on a 15-minute slow walk at the manner of a parade around the park with participants blowing bubbles. There will be live music, ice cream, a photo booth and more. The event is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. baltimore.org Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. A parade of drummers with art hats and hand puppets at the SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival at Hollins Market in 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) Hollins Market kicks off the start of summer with the SOWEBO Art & Music Festival, featuring dozens of artists, vendors and musicians at this annual gathering on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend on the streets at Hollins Market. outside the Baltimore Market at 1100 Market St. Expect live music from local bands, food, and vendors selling paintings, jewelry, clothing, and other handmade trinkets. The 40th anniversary festival will also pay tribute to CJ Johnson, a beloved local musician who died in 2022. More information at sowebofest.org Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grab a mug of German beer or a platter of knockwurst at Maienfels Biergarten, 505 W. Mulberry St. Every Friday and Saturday until October 21, enjoy live music, compete in the best-dressed or mug competition of beer or play giant JENGA and cornhole. Admission is free from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. maienfelsbiergarten.org Until October 21 Discover more events Or submit yours. For memory An earlier version of this story was misidentified when the Baltimore Bubble Parade takes place. The Baltimore Sun regrets the error.

