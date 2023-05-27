‘How to Have Sex’ Wins Best Picture at Cannes Un Certain Regard 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter





Molly Manning Walker’s escape from the Cannes Film Festival how to have sex won best film in the Un Certain Regard 2023 sidebar. The stunning debut, which follows three British teenagers on a summer vacation in Greece that turns bleak, was The Hollywood ReporterCannes’ hidden gem was among the most talked about films on the Croisette this year. Four African films were also awarded at the Un Certain Regard ceremony on Friday evening. Asmae El Moudir won the Un Certain Regard award for best director for her hybrid documentary, The mother of all lies, a search for the truth behind his family’s stories of the 1981 bread riots in Morocco. Kamal Lazraq won the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize for Hounds, a crime drama set in the suburbs of Casablanca. Presage, the debut feature by Belgian-Congolese hip-hop artist Baloji, won the New Voice award for Best First Feature. Sudanese drama goodbye julia by director Mohamed Kordofani — another debut — won the Un Certain Regard Freedom Award. African cinema, often misunderstood or ignored at Cannes, was in the spotlight this year at the festival, with a record number of films in the official program. The Un Certain Regard prize for best ensemble went to the Brazilian drama Buriti’s flower by João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora. The film traces the history of the indigenous Krahô tribe and their decades-long struggle for land rights. American actor John C. Reilly chaired the Un Certain Regard jury this year, which also included French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, Franco-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou and Belgian actress Émilie Dequene.

