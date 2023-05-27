Meet the Hollywood Lookalikes Who Even Fool the Stars

When Jamie Foxx fell ill while filming ‘Back in Action’ in April, the cameras kept rolling with body doubles as filler.

But it’s not just medical disasters that double screen minutes.

For stars, it’s about using doubles to manage time wisely. “It can take hours to get a minute of footage,” Marilee Lessley, who doubled for Reese Witherspoon, told the Post. “It can be Reese’s character walking down the street or photographed from behind.”

That’s when lookalikes step in to free up stars for costume fittings or script changes or hours off.

Here’s what it’s like to be a celebrity lookalike that lets us see double.

I AM LEGALLY REESE

Marilee Lessley wanted to experience a movie set.

So when Reese Witherspoon came to shoot Legally Blond II: Red, White & Blonde in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002, she signed on as an extra.







Reese Witherspoon (left) with her stunt double Marilee Lessley. They look so alike that Lessley was initially kicked out for being an extra on “Legally Blonde II: Red, White Blonde.” Instagram of Marilee Lessley

Just one problem. Everyone thought I was Reese, Lessley, now 42, who worked in nursing, recalled to the Post. I was told, you can’t be an extra. We can only have one Reese.

But Lessley donned a hat, stood at the back of a crowd and enjoyed the experience.

The producers took his information.

They thought she might be useful.

Two years later, in 2004, Lessley was called on to double for Witherspoon in Just Like Heaven.

The women sympathized.

Reese said we should run, look like each other, just for fun, Lessley said. They did my hair and it was crazy how much we looked alike.







Country star Tim McGraw couldn’t tell the difference between Reese Witherspoon (left) and Marilee Lessley. Instagram of Marilee Lessley

Captured from behind from a distance, Lessley chased a pregnancy test in Four Christmases, rode a pachyderm in Water for Elephants and got kissed by Mark Ruffalo while in a coma in Just Like Heaven.

Fans aren’t the only ones who believe Lessley was Reese.

During Four Christmases, Lessley mistook Tim McGraw for a crew member.

He thought I was Reese and couldn’t figure out why Reese didn’t recognize him, said Lessley, who last doubled on Big Little Lies season two and owns Marilee motivatesa health and wellness company.

Another time a gentleman followed me for three blocks. He wanted Reese to sign his guitar. I told her that I was not her. He wouldn’t believe me. Finally, I said, I’m going to sign your guitar. But with my real name. He replied, fine. I know you signed it, Reese.

LENA’S DOUBLE BAWDY

If you double for Lena Dunham on girls, you wouldn’t miss sex poses.

Portraying Hannah Horvath for the lighting setups, Cara Guglielmino, now 33, told the Post, I stood in all those sex positions. Fortunately, the guy who replaces Adam [Driver] was gay and we became friends. Sometimes I had my head in a guy’s lap for 30 minutes.







Lena Dunham (right) sent a couch to her lookalike, Cara Guglielmino. Courtesy of Cara Guglielmino

In 2012, Guglielmino did extra work while pursuing a career as a dancer.

A casting agent asked her if she would agree to dub her body.

They were elusive with information, Guglielmino said. Then I got on set and realized it was for Girls.

Guglielmino jumped on the second season and rode the show until its last episode in 2017.

There was a lot of pride attached to the work, she said. We’ve been to end of year parties and premieres. After I broke up with my boyfriend and found myself without furniture, Lena had a West Elm sofa [from her dressing room]delivered to my home.







Cara Guglielmino (far right) managed to save some screen time while doubling for Lena Dunham on “Girls.” Courtesy of Cara Guglielmino

And Guglielmino landed moments on camera as Hannah Horvath. Once [Hannah] was in the car with his mother and father,” Guglielmino recalled.

“I sat in the back as Hannah. Pierre Scolari [the late actor who played Hannahs dad] was up front and a stuntman was driving as his mother.

Dunham was polite but too busy for friendly interaction and Guglielmino didn’t get the star treatment. Between takes, she said, we weren’t allowed to sit on unoccupied chairs. I would find myself next to sandbags on carts. We would get [physically] maneuvered for lighting setups. Once a PA yelled at me for going to the bathroom.







One advantage for body double Cara Guglielmino was to be invited to the premieres of “Girls”.

These days, Guglielmino is off the fringes of showbiz earning a doctorate in psychology. She lives in Portland, Oregon, and occasionally misses dubbing for Dunham.

There was a certain life-giving energy, she said. But I’m 33 and I don’t like standing around a tray and being moved around like a piece of furniture.

DOUBLE BUT DISTANT

Virgil Carter quickly recognized that there was a big difference between being Eddie Murphy and looking like Eddie Murphy.

The real Eddie Murphy, for whom Virgil Carter doubles. Carter’s many dual roles include 2011’s “Tower Heist.”

He flew from Oakland to Los Angeles, hired to voice for Murphy on 1998’s Dr. Doolittle. Upon exiting the plane, Carter wanted to contact the production company.

I went to use a public phone at the airport and everyone said, it’s Eddie! he told the Post. “A Southwest Airlines manager offered to let me use the phone behind his counter. Before I finished dialing the number, he asked me if I was Eddie Murphy. I did not lie. He told me I couldn’t use the phone. It woke me up in Los Angeles. Once he realized who I was, he wanted nothing more to do with me.

Carter, who fell into the gig after applying to voice on Beverly Hills Cop III, has worked on a total of 16 films with Murphy, starting with “Metro” in 1997. Most recently: Coming to America II.

Virgil Carter says the only physical difference between him and Eddie Murphy is a birthmark on his cheek. Courtesy of Virgil E. Carter Carter was Murphy’s replacement in “Dr. Doolittle.

The series of jobs has taken him from living with his mother and not having a car to occupying a pad in Hollywood and having his own trailer on set.

But don’t expect him to deal with Murphy. I can’t tell you what Eddie looks like, Carter, 59, said. I’m not quite in his face. I keep things professional. I don’t want to be fired for something that happens outside of work.

When the cameras are rolling, Carter is indispensable.

He replaced Murphy alongside Robert De Niro and even provided a close-up for Norbert when a dog licked Murphys main character’s face. I have a birthmark on my right cheekbone, Carter said. It’s the only way to tell the difference between me and Eddie.







Virgil Carter replaced Eddie Murphy, alongside Robert De Niro and Steve Martin.

The ultimate compliment came while shooting Bofinger. Carter doubled for Murphy alongside co-star Steve Martin. This left a perhaps overworked Martin wondering aloud: Where is my Virgil?

YOUR FOR TWO

Sara DeRosa is a veteran backup and understudy.

For 17 years she worked with Blake Lively on Gossip Girl, Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That and Emma Stone on The Amazing Spiderman II.







Sara DeRosa (left) went from voice acting for Ta Leoni to running with her. Meredith Jenks for The Hollywood Reporter

Gotta be her in the longshots, saving the day in a control tower, DeRosa said.

But his time with Ta Leoni, for lady secretaryfrom 2014 to 2019, doubled the doubling requirements.

We were there, Ta was getting in her car and she asked me where I live, DeRosa, 38, told the Post. We lived in the same area of ​​Manhattan and she offered to drive me home.







DeRosa bonded with Leoni when they found out they lived in the same Manhattan neighborhood. Meredith Jenks for The Hollywood Reporter

“In the car, Ta asked me if I wanted to queue with her. Then she asked if we could make it a regular thing. I got in with her and went home with her. We ran some lines and talked about our lives. It’s unusual.

Pointing out that she usually starts out as a stand-in (usually used to get the lighting into shape), DeRosa goes the extra mile by letting the cast know about impending action changes — like maybe a different hand should be used to pick up. a pencil .

And doubling down is its goal: it gives you more job security and a bit more money.







When Leoni starred in “Madam Secretary,” DeRosa did more than replace her. The two shared cars drive back to their shared neighborhood in Manhattan together, and DeRosa helped Leoni practice the lines. CBS/courtesy Everett Collection/Everett Collection

Working on the Netflix show, Manifest, DeRosa doubled for Melissa Roxburgh, who plays NYPD officer Michaela Stone, when the actress was home sick.

They did close-ups of her face and I ran through snow and ice like Michaela, DeRosa recalled. I embodied the style and emotions of his characters as I paused at the grave of a deceased friend. I was happy to help the production and Melissa thanked me.

Emphasizing that flexibility and play are key to the job, DeRosa said, “There’s always a wig and a costume ready for the body-double.