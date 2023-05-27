Star Wars celebration brought Grand Admiral Thrawn actor to tears





Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Lars Mikkelsen was truly moved by the fan reaction to Star Wars Celebration this year. Weekly entertainment Podcast Dagobah Dispatch caught up with the Thrawn actor to discuss his live debut as a Rebels favorite. In his comments, he mentions holding back his tears at the sight of all these fans cheering him on. Star Wars: Ahsoka. Diana Lee Inosanto, Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson all joined as guests. It was absolutely clear that they felt the love in this room. Either way, Star Wars Celebration tends to be a little ecstatic. But, things accelerated quickly once it became clear that star wars rebels would get a lot of love live on the new Disney+ series. Find out what he had to say here. “It was a very emotional moment that I didn’t expect,” Mikkelsen recalled. “But I think there’s a lot of love to be taken care of from the public. And I felt enormous gratitude. It was amazing. I’ve never tried anything like it.” “I had a hard time holding back my tears,” he shared. “I was really in tears. I didn’t expect this.” Thrawn’s Big Return Shocked Star Wars Celebration During Star Wars Celebration, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to Lars Mikkelsen about keeping Thrawn a secret. Tons of fans were shocked to see the character in the Ahsoka trailer and are fully energized. The comeback definitely injected a bit more hype into Ahsokais deployment. “That was a year and a half ago. I’ve known that for quite a while now and it’s such a relief that I can tell people now because everyone asks me. I’ve only done lie and lie,” Mikkelsen explained. “I do not like lying.” After the big secret was revealed, Mikkelsen also shared his excitement about being back in the role during the accompanying panel at Star Wars Celebration. “We met via Skype,” Mikkelsen said of that comeback with Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni, who has a shared history on animation star wars show. “At one point, finishing this series, David asked me, ‘Have you ever been to LA?’ I went, ‘No, no.’ “We’re going to make this happen,” he said… I’ve never been on set with so much passion, I have to say. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you people. guys. Here’s how Lucasfilm describes the series: “Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the all-new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian And Boba Fett’s Book, in which we saw the former Jedi seek out Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and help Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside her longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to find Thrawn, who was last seen disappear to the edge of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from the creative duo at Lucasfilm of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Are you excited to have Thrawn back? Let us know in the comments!

