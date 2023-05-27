When Sutapa was nervous as Irrfan chatted with the Hollywood composer in English | Bollywood

Irrfan will always be remembered for his many critically acclaimed performances in award-winning Hindi films as well as some major Hollywood entertainers. Now, in a new book, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has revealed that Irrfan took time to polish his English. She revealed that while having dinner with a Hollywood songwriter, she was afraid that Irrfan would make a grammar mistake while talking to her but he didn’t. Read also : Babil Khan reminds Irrfan fans with his humble response to the photographer: So down to earth like a father Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil Khan and Yuvaan Khan.

A new book called Irrfan: A Life in Movies takes a closer look at the actor’s remarkable career. He starred in Hollywood films Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, which won four Oscars in various categories, in addition to Jurassic World and Inferno.

When Irrfan spoke in English with the Hollywood composer

An excerpt from one of Sutapa’s interviews appears in the book. She spoke of her concern during Irrfan’s conversation with composer Hans Zimmer as they sat together for dinner during the filming of Inferno. As quoted by PTI, she said: He was talking and I was getting nervous: abhi ye kuchh galat bolega hi bolega! (He will definitely say something wrong.) But it was amazing the way he talked about various things and then he said (to me) in the car ki ‘Tu toh aise baithi hogi apni ungli pakad ke ki ye kab grammatical galti karega. ‘ (You must have waited, holding your breath, for me to make a grammar mistake).

Sutapa said Irrfan would have won an Oscar if that had been the case

Recalling what she told Irrfan about her performances, she said, “I used to say to him, ‘Hollywood ki picture agar Hindi mein bolti na, ab tak tujhe Oscar mil gaya hota’ (If Hollywood movies were made in Hindi, you would have gotten an Oscar by now).”

Sutapa on life with Irrfan

Irrfan died in April 2020 from his two-year-old neuroendocrine tumor. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil Khan and Yuvaan Khan. After his death at the age of 53, Sutapa had written a long note about their wonderful, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and thrilling journey.” She wrote, Ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with my two sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them wahan nahi, yahan se modo (don’t take a turn from there but from here) but since life is not cinema and that there is no recovery.

(With PTI inputs)